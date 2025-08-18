PLANO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced it will host its 2026 Optimal Blue Summit from February 23–25 at the Talking Stick Resort and Conference Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. Building on the success of its inaugural event, the 2026 Summit will bring together the company’s clients and integration partners, along with thought leaders and experts from across the mortgage industry, for three days of insights, connection and strategy. Attendees will experience expert-led sessions, hands-on training and curated networking opportunities focused on maximizing mortgage lending profitability.



Image caption: Optimal Blue SUMMIT 2026 Scottsdale AZ.

“Optimal Blue’s clients know that we don’t just talk about innovation – we deliver it,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue. “Our annual Summit is where we unveil our latest solutions and share the details on how we’re using generative AI, automation and real-time data to address actual capital markets challenges. Every session is designed to provide lenders and investors with a competitive advantage for their business, instruct them on how to leverage the new innovation, and help them maximize their profitability – so attendees will walk away with real value for their businesses.”

Event highlights will include:

Early bird registration is now open at https://www2.optimalblue.com/optimal-blue-summit.

Spots are limited, so attendees are encouraged to register early and take advantage of discount pricing.

About Optimal Blue:

Optimal Blue powers profitability across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data, and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes maximize performance – from pricing accuracy to margin protection and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data, and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue delivers measurable ROI, visit https://OptimalBlue.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/-gvQgOGh160?si=tl8L__kU3eMX_oNN

Event logo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0818-s2p-opbluesummit-300dpi.jpg

