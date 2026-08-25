NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimism, the platform for well-being, today announced that writer, podcaster, and three-time bestselling author Case Kenny has joined the company as its first Chief Optimist. Kenny will help ensure that Optimism’s science-backed guidance reaches its audiences in a voice that actively builds optimism, and will lead new consumer programming, beginning with Mantra, launching September 2, 2026.



Image caption: Case Kenny, Chief Optimist, Optimism.

Central to the platform’s thesis is a growing body of research showing that mindset — how people think and speak to themselves — measurably shapes how well they live.

In the advisory role, Kenny will guide Optimism’s publications and programs to advance that thesis: shaping the voice of its editorial, leading the mindset-and-language dimension of its well-being curriculum, and developing new offerings that put the practice of optimism directly into readers’ hands.

“This has been my life’s work, and now it has a home,” said Kenny. “Optimism believes what I believe: that a better life is teachable, and that it starts with the words we use. I can’t wait to help millions of people not only learn what well-being asks of them, but actually believe they can have it.”

“We’ve always said well-being begins with optimism, and Case is the person who can make that more than a tagline,” said Liz Barhydt, President of Optimism. “He has spent two decades proving that optimism is a skill. As our Chief Optimist, he will make sure everything we share reaches people in a voice that helps them believe change is possible — because that belief is where well-being begins.”

Mantra teaches people to use language — the words they write and think — to become more optimistic. It begins September 2 with a free seven-day email challenge and opens into a full course of twenty guided lessons pairing research in psychology and neuroscience with a daily writing practice. Additional programming, including a forthcoming newsletter, The Optimist, will follow.

ABOUT CASE KENNY

Case Kenny is a writer, podcaster, and three-time bestselling author. His podcast, “New Mindset, Who Dis?” has surpassed 850 episodes, and his New Mindset Journal has been used by more than 200,000 people and featured on Good Morning America. With a degree in linguistics and two decades studying how language shapes the way people feel and act, he has taught his method inside Fortune 500 companies and professional sports teams, and reaches a community of nearly two million.

ABOUT OPTIMISM

Optimism is a platform for well-being, making vetted, relevant expertise accessible for the journey from health to wellness to longevity. From the web to real life, Optimism develops and curates trusted expertise, shares it through flagship inbox brands — All Healthy, Health Brief, and Better Plates — and creates community through Optimism Learning experiences. Well-being begins with Optimism. Learn more at https://optimism.com/.

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Image caption: Case Kenny, Chief Optimist, Optimism.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Eduardo A Braniff

Head of Communications, Optimism

eduardo@pardon.com

213-448-1302

News Source: Optimism