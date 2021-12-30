KUNA, Idaho, Dec. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Organic Aromas® (OrganicAromas.com), maker of the beautiful nebulizing aromatherapy diffuser has once again delivered a new diffuser design with the most unique features yet! The Aurora is a pretty gem that brings rainbows into your life. Utilizing stylish ribbed glass, this vibrant colorful piece allows you to enjoy illusions that illuminate your space. The smooth, charming ceramic base is attractive and striking and comes in black or white.

The pearly top showcases a contemporary diffuser design displaying the ultimate modern look of aromatherapy. The Aurora is a flattering addition to every space in the home and office. The one-of-a-kind textured glass takes style to a whole new level ensuring that modern aromatherapy is best delivered with charming aesthetics like those of the Aurora.

Furthermore, The Aurora is fitted with a brand new “dimmer function” with a simple touch sensor control that takes the light from 100% brightness to 50% to 30% and then off. The color play is an effect achieved by applying a special glaze on the glass surface at very high temperatures. Organic Aromas plans to bring this original dimmer function design to all of the nebulizing diffusers equipped with the white LED light.

In addition, Organic Aromas is excited to announce the rollout of a spectacular color “picking” function feature where you set the tone and mood as you wish. Now the nebulizing diffusers equipped with our regular rainbow LED mood lighting will come with a new “color picking” function where you can choose from one of any 7 colors ranging from green to yellow, red and blue. A touch sensor at the base of the unit allows you to conveniently choose and stop on the color you want. This simple function has been a common request received from loyal, long-time customers from very early on and Organic Aromas is happy to deliver!

Learn more: https://organicaromas.com/products/aurora

Bright Future for Organic Aromas with International Expansion

Organic aromas is proud to announce the successful launch of new markets in Poland (organicaromas.pl), Korea (organicaromas.kr) and in South Africa (organicaromas.co.za) in 2021. Sales growth has been extremely robust and the outlook is strong. Currently, multiple new branches are planned across the globe for next year, including in Japan and the United Kingdom. The worldwide demand for the unique, high quality nebulizing diffuser is substantial and Organic Aromas looks forward to meeting that challenge with rapid global growth.

Organic Aromas Is Giving Back

As part of our corporate social responsibility efforts, Organic Aromas is creating a resource hub for aromatherapy safety. This resource will provide free, accurate information and tools that will help people use essential oils safely, effectively and in the right way. This forum will bring together industry experts in a bid to assist people safely attain the best results from aromatherapy.

As an active aromatherapy market player for many years, we realize that many people do not know how to properly leverage essential oils to effectively promote wellness and health. We are therefore stepping in to provide vital guidance and information on best practices in this respect. We are certain this move will bring long-lasting value to the industry and the consumer.

This festive season, we wish you and your family great health and happiness. We are dedicated to bringing you innovative solutions in aromatherapy so that you can continue to thrive holistically. We are here to serve you.

About Organic Aromas

Organic Aromas is the leading aromatherapy brand – maker of the iconic Nebulizing Diffuser®. The company also sells a host of premium quality essential oils and aromatherapy accessories that promote natural wellness. This innovative company is always adding exciting products to its portfolio to enhance and promote effective aromatherapy.

More information at: https://organicaromas.com/.

