CINCINNATI, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Osborne Mint in Cincinnati hosted a striking ceremony on July 23rd for the 2025 ANA Show Eagle coin, celebrating history, artistry, and numismatic tradition. This marks the second release in the acclaimed ANA Show Eagle series, which debuted at the 2024 World’s Fair of Money.



Image caption: Acclaimed coin designer Joel Iskowitz (L) and American Numismatic Association President Tom Uram (R), holding the 2025 ANA Show Eagle coin.

The event gathered an impressive roster of industry leaders and honored guests, including acclaimed designer Joel Iskowitz, American Numismatic Association President Tom Uram, Osborne Mint executives, and other dignitaries. Attendees were welcomed with light snacks and refreshments before embarking on a guided tour of Osborne Mint, offering an inside look at America’s oldest private mint and its historic production process.

Iskowitz, the artist behind both the 2024 and 2025 ANA Show Eagle coins, brought even more significance to the event. Widely regarded as one of the most celebrated names in coin design, he is known for blending historical depth with artistic excellence. After training at the School of Visual Arts and working at the Franklin Mint, he joined the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program in 2005. His work has since appeared on over 50 coins and medals, including the America the Beautiful Quarters and Presidential Dollars. Iskowitz also designed several Congressional Gold Medals and a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II for British Commonwealth coinage. His initials appear on the coin.

The day’s highlight was the striking ceremony led by industry expert Chang Bullock, founder and President of Minted Assets. Guests in attendance witnessed 12 one-ounce silver coins being struck live on Osborne Mint’s brand-new Sack and Kielsselbach MPP-250 hydraulic press. World-renowned mints across the globe rely on the Sack and Kiesselbach MPP-250 hydraulic press for its unmatched precision and consistency in producing high-quality numismatic coins. Osborne Mint proudly welcomed this state-of-the-art piece of equipment to enhance their existing capabilities in crafting silver and gold numismatics and collectibles with exceptional detail and artistry.

The 2025 ANA Show Eagle honors Oklahoma City, host of this year’s World’s Fair of Money, featuring James Earle Fraser’s iconic End of the Trail statue. A powerful symbol of Native American endurance and cultural heritage, the piece shares a historical connection with Fraser’s beloved Buffalo Nickel, both of which are modeled after Chief John Big Tree.

The coin’s reverse pairs the End of the Trail with a soaring eagle, connecting it to the ANA Show Eagle series and celebrating the resilience of Native American culture. Fraser’s profile is included alongside the design, grounding the piece in its artistic roots.

The obverse features Nomisma, the classical Greek personification of money, holding the Oklahoma State quarter, which serves as this year’s official ANA show logo. In a unique tribute to the quarter’s designer, Susan Gamble’s name replaces the date on this coin. The phrase E Pluribus Unum crowns the design, honoring both the nation’s motto and the passion that unites collectors at the World’s Fair of Money each year.

The Ascension Island backed coins are minted in both gold and silver. The gold coin, with a denomination of $100, is crafted from 1 oz of 99.99% pure gold and is limited to just 100 pieces. The silver coin, with a $5 denomination, is struck from 1 oz of 99.9% pure silver and limited to 500 pieces.

Following last year’s debut coin featuring Chicago’s Cloud Gate sculpture, demand for the 2025 ANA Show Eagle is already high. Collectors and history enthusiasts will find it a meaningful tribute to Oklahoma’s cultural legacy and the enduring art of coinage.

For more information on Osborne Mint visit https://www.osbornemint.com/.

For information about the ANA Show Eagle series, visit https://www.greysheet.com/news/story/ascension-new-gold-and-silver-coins-highlight-upcoming-numismatic-event

About Osborne Mint:

Founded in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest private mint and remains a cornerstone of U.S. numismatic history. Known for its meticulous craftsmanship and innovation, Osborne has produced tokens, medals, and commemorative coins for nearly two centuries, serving clients that include the U.S. government, Fortune 500 companies, and private collectors worldwide. Each piece struck at Osborne carries forward a legacy of American artistry and tradition. Learn more: https://www.osbornemint.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0813-s2p-osborne-ana-300dpi.jpg

