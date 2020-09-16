MILWAUKEE, Wis., Sept. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A pine forest in the heart of a nature preserve in Mequon, Wisconsin will be the site of the first of three conscious dance movement sessions, “The Wisdom of Your Body” series. It is offered by Carrie Branovan, the Milwaukee-born artist-educator who founded “Dance Your Prayers.”

“We all remember the joy of dancing like no one is watching,” said Branovan. “This ‘Wisdom of Your Body’ series inspires us to spread our wings and try something new!”

Designed to meet strict social distancing guidelines, the series allows each participant to enjoy abundant space to move. Each session features a 60-minute playlist of organic world beats curated by Branovan and followed by a cool-down, meditation period, and an art project.

Music is listened to using “silent disco technology.” This enables participants to dance up to 100 feet from the central DJ table. The event is open to all cultural backgrounds, genders, ages (18+), races, and physical condition regardless of dance experience. If you can move, you can dance.

“Dancing in nature with the trees, wildlife, flowers and sky is a connection that helps us learn how to manage uncertainty of these extraordinary times,” said Branovan.

“After conscious-dancing in innovative cities like London, Dublin and the Bay Area in California for more than a decade, I look forward to bringing this healthy practice to my birthplace, Milwaukee.”

Branovan notes that “The Wisdom of Your Body” series helps participants learn new ways to enjoy freedom of movement while getting a break from the media and the digital world to be with nature. Participants stretch, dance, play, jump, bend and rest at their own pace.

“The Wisdom of the Body” series meets 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 20 and 27 and October 4, 2020. Exact location is provided after registration. The suggested donation is $5-$20 per session with proceeds going to Ozaukee Washington Land Trust.

For more information and registration go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/119925860477.

Email Carrie Branovan at: carriedanceyourprayers@gmail.com

Facebook event page is: https://www.facebook.com/events/319347509147412/

Twitter @lensqueen0926

News Source: Carrie Branovan