As of 2020, Outlook remains one of the most popular email clients in the world. Nearly every tenth computer user reports using Outlook as a primary way to work with electronic mail. Other local email clients die, slowly yet inevitably. Hence the growing interest to various tools to repair damaged Outlook email databases and corrupted PST files. And the demand becomes even more intense because Outlook itself simply cannot provide reliable ways to recover lost data.

DataNumen Outlook Repair 7.2 is a new major version of one of the most popular Outlook recovery tools. The software automatically scans the provided PST files for damages, and fixes them allowing a user to retrieve the otherwise inaccessible information within just a few minutes. Importantly, DataNumen Outlook Repair flaunts the best recovery rate among all other tools on the market. According to a comprehensive study accomplished by DataNumen’s information security specialists, Outlook Repair 7.2 delivers up to 95,7% successful recovery rate!

The Outlook Repair software is able to fix the majority of common problems Outlook users experience, and a number of rare ones too. When the email client keeps telling ‘errors have been detected,’ or ‘unexpected error,’ it is very easy to start tearing out hair in desperation. But DataNumen’s tool easily – and automatically! – detects the source of the problem and quickly fixes it. The program can deal with large PST files, supports batch recovery for multiple PST files, and works with any version of Outlook files, both 32-bit and 64-bit editions.

“DataNumen Outlook Repair is the most feature-rich recovery tool on the market today,” comments Alan Chen, president and CEO. “Not only the most reliable one, but also one of the fastest, it easily outperforms competition in terms of safety of personal information and correspondence.”

DataNumen Outlook Repair is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019, 32-bit and 64-bit. The tool supports all versions of Outlook from 97 to 2019. The cost of the program is $199.95 and there are volume discounts available.

DataNumen develops data recovery software since 2001. The company ships tools for document, file and disk recovery as well as backup tools to hundreds of top companies worldwide including IBM, AT&T, Microsoft.

For more information, visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

