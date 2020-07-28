HARLEM, N.Y., July 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — District Leader Oz Sultan announced today that he is the reformed Republican candidate for New York’s 30th District for State Senate.



Sultan, a Harlem resident, has gone from a Harlem Resident to a District Leader for the 70th Assembly. In that time, he’s worked with the 5 Borough Homelessness Coalition to stop blockbusting, push legislation in Albany, bring job opportunities and giving back.

“It’s time to put politics aside and do what’s right for Harlem. We need Community Leaders that build – and need to continue Ruby Wright’s Mission. That’s why I’m running for New York’s State Senate 30th District, Harlem,” stated Oz Sultan.

“Those of us across Harlem deserve a true leader, who is not afraid to ask questions, engage the community, demand the truth, and who will always put the needs of the district and its people before self-interest. The people deserve an independent-minded representative who is willing to fight for a stronger health care system, strategic investments in infrastructure, and getting corporate special interest money out of our politics. Most of all, we need someone in Albany who will lookout for more than just themselves.”

Working in his community Sultan has been involved in Harlem for years and seen first-hand how much has been lost with the passing of leaders like Brother Akil Rose and Sister Rubye Wright. Sultan’s background is 20 years in Corporate America and Startups, with a decade working with Non-profit Organizations and Interfaith groups.

“Post COVID, we are going to need the leader that has shown they are willing to first respond, as well as able to get work done in Albany. We will have bi-partisanship and cooperation.”

