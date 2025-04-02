NEW YORK, N.Y., April 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Acclaimed contemporary artist Yubo Fernández is making waves in the New York art scene with the release of her highly anticipated art book, “Yubo Fernández: Galloping Metaphors in Her Art,” written by renowned historian and art critic Candido Geron. This insightful book explores Fernández’s artistic evolution, her signature aesthetic, and the deep narratives woven into her work.



Image caption: Book celebration with Yubo Fernández.

The official book launch will take place on April 3 at the Hispanic Society Museum and Library of New York, sponsored by the Dominican Heritage and Culture Society, an organization dedicated to uplifting the arts and culture.

What sets this book apart is Geron’s exploration of Fernández’s strategic approach to beauty, her dynamic artistic battles, and her visionary storytelling—where each piece unfolds like a cinematic scene, revealing layers of movement, emotion, and imagination.



Image caption: Cover, Yubo Fernández: Galloping Metaphors in Her Art.

The celebration continues with an exclusive exhibition, “Cigua Palmera or Palm Chat,” showcasing a selection of Fernández’s works on April 10–12 at 545 W 23rd St, Chelsea, NYC. This collection brings her signature style to life, reflecting the fluidity of time, culture, and artistic reinvention.

The book will be available for purchase through the Dominican Heritage and Culture Society Foundation and on Amazon.



Image caption: Event poster.

About Yubo Fernández

Recognized as one of the most compelling artists of her generation, Yubo Fernández has captivated collectors worldwide with her bold vision and distinctive aesthetic. Her work challenges traditional narratives while embracing progressive beauty, making her a rising force in the global art market.

The exhibition in Chelsea is open to public.

To know more about Yubo’s work visit her IG profile @yubofernandezart – https://www.instagram.com/yubofernandezart

