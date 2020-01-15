MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Papa Inc., a leading provider for seniors and caregivers nationwide, announced today its partnership with Alignment Healthcare to provide “Grandkids On-Demand” for qualifying members of its Medicare Advantage plans. A soft launch kicked off in Los Angeles on Sept. 1, 2019, with expansion to additional membership on Jan. 1, 2020.



Papa will provide qualified Alignment members with assistance around the home, technology support and general companionship to reduce senior loneliness and social isolation, while improving overall mood.

“The impact of social determinants of health, which include loneliness and isolation, has a significantly negative effect on older adults,” said Andrew Parker, Founder and CEO of Papa. “Our commitment to support these members by removing the obvious barriers associated with SDOH has a huge impact. We are proud to partner with Alignment Healthcare, a progressive partner that recognizes the importance of improving the lives of their members beyond medical care.”

In partnering with Medicare Advantage plans, Papa empowers seniors with companionship, technology support and home help. Research from the National Institute on Aging shows that social isolation and loneliness are linked to higher risks for heart disease, cognitive decline and other chronic illnesses (*See Note 1). Papa Pals allows seniors to engage in meaningful and productive activities with a companion.

“At Alignment Healthcare, we believe caring for older adults, especially those with little support at home, needs to go beyond a physician’s office,” said Dawn Maroney, consumer president of Alignment Healthcare. “That’s why we are excited to partner with Papa, which shares our mission to put the seniors we serve first and improve their overall health care experience.”

About Papa

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Papa is the first and only companion health company that provides access to a curated network of motivated and vetted companions who are available for on demand, in-home assistance. With nationwide expansion under way, Papa Pals are currently available in Florida, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois, and Kansas. Papa launched their service in January of 2018. For more information, visit http://www.joinpapa.com/

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is redefining the business of health care by shifting the focus from payments to people. We’ve created a new model for health care delivery that cuts costs and improves lives by unraveling the inefficiencies of the current system to drive patients, providers and payers toward a common goal of wellness. Harnessing best practices from Medicare Advantage, our innovative data-management technology allows us to commit to caring for seniors and those who need it most: the chronically ill and frail.

With offices and care centers across the country, Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options to California residents through Alignment Health Plan, and partners with select health plans in North Carolina to help deliver better benefits at lower costs. For more information, please visit http://www.alignmenthealthcare.com/.

