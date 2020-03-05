MIAMI, Fla., March 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Papa, a nationwide provider for older adults and families announced today its partnership with Competitive Health, Inc. (CHI) to provide employer groups and associations across the country with companionship, transportation, technology assistance, and light household chores.



The benefit will go live March 2, 2020 nationwide. This partnership allows CHI’s clients and members the peace of mind to stay focused at work, improve job satisfaction, positively impact employee health and wellbeing, and minimize absenteeism.

“We are excited to partner with Competitive Health and give families the support they need throughout the aging journey,” said Founder and CEO Andrew Parker. “There are over 40 million caregivers in the US today who also work full-time jobs and we want to give more employees the help they need for their loved ones.”

A recent poll found that 56% of caregivers also work full-time jobs. The poll also found that 70% of working caregivers suffer work-related difficulties due to their dual roles.1

“At our company, we want to value caregiver employees and offer support from Papa to lower stress and improve morale at the workplace,” said Kimberly Darling, President & CEO of Competitive Health, Inc. “Family comes first and we want our team to know that we fully appreciate and support their needs.”

Employers are also affected by the demands of caregiving. Across the U.S absenteeism costs the U.S economy an estimated $25.2 billion in lost productivity. Also, reported in the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Survey, 24% of caregivers caring for a family member or close a relative impacts their work performance and keeps them from working more hours.

About Papa

Papa is a Miami startup that has evolved to Family-OnDemand provides assistance and companionship to senior citizens throughout Florida, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois, and Kansas. Papa launched their service in January of 2018.

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health, Inc. is the preeminent supplier of digital health solutions. The firm’s direct agreements with the nation’s leading digital health solutions, telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996.

Learn more at: https://competitivehealth.com/

