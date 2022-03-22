NAPA VALLEY, Calif., March 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The partners of Parallel Napa Valley are pleased to announce the promotion of their General Manager Adrienne D.A. Smith to General Manager and Partner. After four years with the company, Adrienne has overseen strong growth for the brand in her role overseeing marketing, hospitality, sales and operations with an innovative and high energy approach. She was appointed by the partners to oversee their next stage of growth in 2018 and quickly moved from Director of Hospitality and Marketing to the General Manager role six months into her tenure.



PHOTO CAPTION: General Manager and Partner, Parallel Napa Valley, Adrienne D.A. Smith.

With an MBA in Finance as well as an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts from the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, Smith has brought to Parallel Napa Valley a sound business mind and a savvy knack for wine hospitality. During her tenure, Direct-to-Consumer Sales has grown by nearly 200% while membership in their Black Diamond Wine Clubs has increased by nearly four-fold.

Parallel Napa Valley utilizes the stylish, appointment-only tasting rooms and wine-making facility at Brasswood Napa Valley, just a few miles north of St. Helena in the beautiful Napa Valley. Smith works closely with internationally renowned Winemaker Philippe Melka (who has been with Parallel Napa Valley since its inception in 1999) and his Atelier Melka Team in order to best translate and promote his inimitable style to Parallel Wines devotees.

Smith also takes Parallel Wines on the road fairly often, meeting with wine club members, working closely with chefs on pairing menus with the wines and attending high touch marketing events that showcase the wines.

Upcoming events and important dates include:

High Museum Atlanta Auction, March 24-26, Atlanta, GA: Parallel Napa Valley is pleased to participate once again alongside their Atelier Melka colleagues in this event which raises critical funds to provide educational programs and various outreach efforts to local youth and to consistently deliver world-class art exhibitions that make Atlanta proud. https://www.highmuseumwine.org/

33rd Annual California Winemasters, May 13, Burbank, CA: This extraordinary event showcases 57 international chefs and 75 of California’s finest wineries. “Winemasters” has raised more than $34 million in support of the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. https://www.cawinemasters.org/new-events/33rd-annual-california-winemasters

Parallel Napa Valley Bud Break Party, May 21, St. Helena, CA: Celebrating the spring release of their limited production 2020 Napa Valley Chardonnay. In addition, the winners of the 2018 Name the Vintage Contest will be presented with an etched 3L of the 2018 Black Diamond Reserve Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon “Captivator” – a black diamond ski run at Mt. Rose Ski Resort, Tahoe, CA. Additional vintages of Parallel Wines will be poured along with amazing dishes from the Brasswood Kitchen, plus music and fun on the outdoor courtyard lawn! Tickets are $150 and can be purchased here: https://www.parallelwines.com/product/Parallel-Wines-2022-Bud-Break-Party.

Of Smith’s promotion, Park City, Utah based partner Mac MacQuoid stated, “Adrienne has consistently overdelivered in her role as GM of our winery, adapting creatively and ahead of the curve during a challenging yet exciting time for wine sales. Her programming ideas, sales drive, deep knowledge of food and beverage and strong hospitality gene are just the right alchemy to take our brand forward. She deserves this recognition, and as a close group of partners, we are thrilled to see her succeed.”

Smith says, “I am beyond excited to take on an even deeper role with Parallel Napa Valley and its founding partners. We have collectively put in a lot of work together over the past four years (and had a lot of fun!), and it’s rewarding and extremely humbling that they feel so confident in my abilities to carry the brand forward as a next generation vintner. I am proud to serve in this role and continue their 23+ year legacy in Napa Valley with the Atelier Melka Team.”

About Parallel Napa Valley

Parallel Napa Valley is an artisan winery producing less than 700 cases annually of top-quality Napa Valley designated Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay wines, created by Philippe Melka (and his Atelier Melka Team), well regarded by leading critics as one of the pre-eminent wine consultants in the U.S. and beyond. The winery was established originally as a partnership in 1999 by close friends who felt the concept of their dream represented their parallel lives in Deer Valley (in Park City, Utah) where they have spent more than 40+ years, and Napa Valley, their second home.

The Parallel Napa Valley label captures the essence of the lines carved by skis on the first run of the day, and the reserve wines are named for famous ski runs. In addition to making a great wine, the partners of Parallel Napa Valley are dedicated philanthropists and have made it a priority to extend their wine and its success to support their communities and various charities in Utah, California and across the country.

Learn more: https://www.parallelwines.com/

