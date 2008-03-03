NEWS SOURCE: Pareto Building Improvement

CHICAGO, Ill., March 3 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pareto Building Improvement announces a new guidebook on commercial building development and construction that assists working professionals to manage in an increasingly challenging market – “Choosing Project Success: A Guide for Building Professionals” (ISBN: 978-0-9799969-0-0).

All members of the development team – building owners and managers, designers, project managers, and lenders are daily faced with the challenges of managing commercial construction projects. And, the recent down turn in residential building has spilled over to commercial and institutional construction, adding to existing challenges.

Due to company downsizing and changes in construction technology, many building professionals have been thrown into immediately managing projects, and making key design and construction decisions without proper knowledge. And, before they can seek help, some management and technical knowledge is needed to know who to ask, and how to evaluate their answers. Classroom study may not always be available, so that is where “Choosing Project Success” can help.

“Choosing Project Success,” authored by J.F. McCarthy, is written for building professionals who have already achieved success but want to do more. This book teaches them how to be in their field’s top few percent.

“Choosing Project Success” uniquely provides an integrated managerial approach to all aspects of commercial development, useable by the all. The project management tools of estimating, scheduling, productivity, and people and site management are defined in workable terms. Technical aspects of construction materials, soils, concrete, masonry, life safety systems, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical are explained.

Prior knowledge of subjects and classroom study are not required. Each chapter subject can be learned in about one hour. A few chapters can be read over the weekend, and knowledge can be applied on Monday morning.

Dr. F. William Yost, Professor of the UCLA Anderson School of Management, comments: “Finally, a book that analyzes the key issues and provides the real-world solutions project managers have been seeking. It’s about time!”

McCarthy, with 36 years of construction experience, is the owner of a commercial general contracting firm, J.F. McCarthy, based in Westchester, Illinois.

To ensure distribution to all construction and development markets, McCarthy simultaneously founded publishing company, Pareto Building Improvement, and the book was published in January 2008. For more information, visit: www.paretobi.com.

