LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With Labor Day weekend expected to pack U.S. airports, free parking marketplace Parksy (parksy.com) today published a count of its listed parking within five miles of 14 major American hubs: nearly 2,000 spaces in total, led by Boston Logan with 491 — and spread so unevenly that the company says driveways near airports are now the most underused asset in American travel.



Image caption: Parksy logo.

The map has a clear top and bottom. Boston Logan leads with 491 listed options within five miles, followed by Los Angeles International with 290, Newark with 232 and Phoenix Sky Harbor with 184. At the thin end sit San Francisco with 40, Dallas Fort Worth with 31 and Denver with 14. The 14-airport total of 1,950 comes out of more than 32,000 spaces listed on Parksy across the United States.

Price is the second half of the story. Daily rates on Parksy’s own airport-area listings mostly run between 10 and 29 dollars, with Newark the dearest market and Denver the cheapest. For a traveler leaving a car for a week, the difference between a terminal garage and a listed space a short ride away routinely pays for the checked bag.

For homeowners, the same map reads as an income statement. A house near an airport comes with noise, traffic and one quiet compensation: a driveway that airport travelers will happily rent by the week. Listing one on Parksy is free at https://www.parksy.com/rent-your-space-free — no posting fee, no commission taken, no lease paperwork — and airport parking suits residential spaces unusually well, since the car simply sits there while its owner is in another state.

“An airport is a hotel for cars, and the hotel is always overbooked,” said Daniel Battaglia, founder and CEO of Parksy. “Meanwhile the houses under the flight path have empty driveways all week. Matching those two facts is the easiest problem in travel, and we decided the match should cost nothing.”

The platform arrives with the rest of Parksy’s technology in the traveler’s pocket. Apps are live on both major app stores, and the company’s free tools include a find-my-parked-car feature built for the long-term lot at https://www.parksy.com/find-my-parked-car and a roadside accident report that works without phone signal. Most tools require no signup.

“Every one of these airports will set traffic records this weekend, and every one is surrounded by empty residential concrete,” Battaglia said. “The parking crisis at American airports is not a supply problem. It is an introduction problem.”

Travelers can compare listed parking near any U.S. airport at https://www.parksy.com/book-affordable-and-secure-airport-parking-nearby.

ABOUT PARKSY

Parksy (parksy.com) is a free, commission-free parking marketplace operating across 57 countries. Drivers use Parksy to find and book parking, appeal unfair fines with a free AI-powered calculator, scan confusing signage, locate a parked car, and report accidents — all at no cost and with no signup required for most tools. Space owners list and rent out driveways, garages and unused spots for free, with no commission and no lease paperwork. Parksy was founded in 2011 by Daniel Battaglia and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Learn more: https://www.parksy.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Daniel Battaglia

Founder & CEO, Parksy

parksy.com | daniel@parksy.com

https://linkedin.com/in/danielmbattaglia/

Previously: Lehman Brothers, RBC Capital Markets, Macquarie Bank

LOGO link for media (svg): https://www.parksy.com/modules/custom/header/images/parksy-logo.svg

News Source: Parking Made Easy Pty Ltd trading as Parksy