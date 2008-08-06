NEWS SOURCE: Passware Inc.

New Technology Will Provide Unprecedented Access to Electronic Data and Will Dramatically Increase the Speed of Digital Discovery

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and EDMOND, Okla. (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The joint partnership of Passware, Inc. and Perlustro, L.P. has enabled the development of a new technology that will allow forensics specialists to access system data indexes on all Microsoft platforms, including Windows Vista. The technology can successfully recover data that, heretofore, has been hidden from forensics investigators.

Passware, Inc., the worldwide leader in password recovery and decryption, created the core new technologies, which leverage the company’s next generation of dynamic decryption solutions across the computer forensics spectrum, including both e-discovery and legal-based forensics research.

Additionally, the companies jointly announced that Passware’s core decryption technology is now embedded in Perlustro’s ILook software forensics products. Perlustro is a leading provider of digital forensics software, with a platform that includes complete forensics and e-discovery suites. ILook is the software of choice for forensics specialists in domestic and international Intelligence, Military and Law Enforcement agencies.

ILook will launch its commercial version toolset later this year, and it will incorporate the full complement of Passware’s decryption technologies, allowing forensics personnel unparalleled access to electronic data.

“This is an exciting development, and one that addresses important e-discovery challenges facing today’s forensics professionals, including processing speed and cost,” said Passware President Dmitry Sumin. “The upcoming line of Perlustro products, which have integrated a newly designed platform of Passware advanced decryption tools, will provide forensically sound access to data and will do so more quickly and less expensively than competing technologies.”

Mr. Sumin said that Perlustro’s forensics and e-discovery solutions will also elevate e-discovery to a completely new level because all users – including those with minimal or no forensics training – will now be able to contribute to the e-discovery process. With other tools in use today, only highly trained forensics professionals can make major contributions to these e-discovery processes, resulting in a more expensive and time-consuming effort.

“Working with Passware’s team, we were able to create a cost effective solution that will dramatically increase the speed of every aspect of digital investigations,” said Perlustro President Elliot Spencer. “By combining Perlustro’s revolutionary forensics toolset with the Passware tools – and with Microsoft’s SQL Server 64, which is a critical component of Perlustro’s ILook toolbase – we created a truly winning combination, and one that we’re excited to share with the government and commercial forensics community.”

About Passware

Founded in 1998, Passware, Inc. provides help desk personnel, law enforcement, forensics agencies, IT professionals, business and home users around the world with security tools to ensure data availability in the event of lost passwords. Passware’s top selling products – Passware Kit Enterprise and Encryption Analyzer Professional – are widely used by law enforcement agencies and are included in Certified Computer Examiner training. As a global company, Passware, Inc. has offices in the United States and Europe. Current clients include: Microsoft, Adobe, Apple, Intel, Hewlett-Packard, Deloitte & Touche, Ernst and Young, KMPG, PW Coopers, Department of Justice, U.S. Senate, NASA, FBI, IRS and many more, including Fortune 50 companies. www.lostpassword.com.

About Perlustro

Perlustro, L.P. is the leading provider of forensics software to Intelligence, Military and Law Enforcement agencies around the world. Since 1999, Perlustro has provided its suite of computer forensics software exclusively to these agencies. The Company will begin offering versions of its toolset for use in the commercial sector later this year. The Company’s current forensics suite consists of ILook and IXImager, which are widely considered the most advanced tools for forensic imaging and analysis.

Perlustro’s tools are currently used by thousands of government users in all 50 U.S. States, in more than 60 countries and by more than 90 U.S. federal agencies for investigations involving terrorism, white collar crimes, child pornography and many other crimes. www.perlustro.com.

