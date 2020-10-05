MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In observance of the first day of Fire Prevention Month, and in support of the National Fallen Firefighters week, Paul Davis Restoration delivered meals to Brevard county fire stations.



PHOTO CAPTION: Brevard County Fire Station #11 in Titusville.

“September 27 through October 4 is National Fallen Firefighters week, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, live events which allow our firefighters to pay tribute to their fallen comrades are not happening,” explains CT Taylor, Emergency Response Coordinator for Paul Davis Restoration of the Space Coast and former Brevard County firefighter. “We wanted a way to show our local heroes that we care, and one of the best ways to show appreciation is through food.”

Lunch for twenty people was served to on-duty firefighters and administrative staff at Brevard County Fire Station #11 in Titusville. Later, Italian food from local restaurant Amici’s was delivered by a Paul Davis Restoration team to Brevard County Fire Station #80.

Paul Davis Restoration Inc., the parent company which has over 300 franchises throughout the United States and Canada, has adopted National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) as one of their key non-profit organizations to support. It is a national organization that develops programs to honor fallen fire heroes and to assist their families and co-workers.

More information about the organization can be found here: https://firehero.org.

About Paul Davis Restoration of the Space Coast

Paul Davis Restoration of the Space Coast has been serving Brevard County for over 30 years and restores residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms and disasters.

For more information, visit the company website at https://the-space-coast.pauldavis.com/

