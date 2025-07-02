LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The world of vintage advertising is getting a new home. Opening in 2026, the Paul Stanley Sign Museum, a nonprofit organization, in Los Angeles will pay tribute to the visionary work of Paul Stanley & Company, the San Francisco-based design firm behind some of the most imaginative and visually striking point-of-sale advertising displays ever created.



Founded by designer Paul Stanley in the late 1940s at 180 First Street in San Francisco, the company became renowned for its large-scale, animated floor displays for vendors of beer, soda, cookies, and other consumable products. These whimsical, motion-based installations were eye-catching, colorful, mechanically simple – and brilliantly effective.

“These displays were so inventive and visually powerful that they left a lasting impression on shoppers,” said Dr. Michael Miller, founder of the museum. “They’re among the most unique advertising pieces ever built.”

Each installation was custom-designed and tailored for specific clients, often sharing mechanical patterns while maintaining distinct themes and visual identities. With their blend of theatrical motion, merchandising genius, and timeless charm, Paul Stanley’s designs helped define mid-century American in-store marketing.

Many original displays, design sketches, and blueprints have been preserved and will now be featured in a permanent public collection at the museum.

Museum Highlights Will Include:

– Rare animated advertising displays from the 1950s-1960s

– Original design documents, motion blueprints, and concept art

– Brand showcases featuring Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Mother’s Cookies, Hamm’s Beer and more

– A digital archive and oral history narrative chronicling Paul Stanley’s design legacy

About the Paul Stanley Sign Museum:

Opening in Los Angeles in 2026, the Paul Stanley Sign Museum is the only museum exclusively dedicated to the work of Paul Stanley & Company; one of the most inventive advertising firms of the 20th century. The museum celebrates a golden era when consumer marketing was bold, mechanical, and unforgettable, reviving a lost chapter in American commercial art.

Learn more: https://www.paulstanleybeersigns.com/

