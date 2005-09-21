NEWS SOURCE: PCE Health and Fitness

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – September 21 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Fitness Forever video is specifically designed to meet the varied needs of seniors, to help improve overall health and raise the user’s level of fitness, thereby reducing risk of injury and illness. Although developed for seniors, Fitness Forever is appropriate for anyone, any age with a physical condition such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, or high blood pressure. Fitness Forever is a nationally recognized, award winning medically based program featuring exercises that will enhance and maintain the good health and fitness of seniors. If followed regularly, participants will see improved heart rate and blood pressure, increased mobility, reduced joint pain, and overall improvement in functional fitness and health.

This medically-designed, precedent-setting video has won prestigious awards such as the MediMedia FREDDIE Award and The National Council on Aging Molly Mettler Award for Excellence in Health Promotion. In addition, Fitness Forever is the only workout video approved by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

The video features a functional fitness workout including cardiovascular fitness development, strength training, flexibility, relaxation and meditation in a supportive and encouraging environment. The exercises may be adapted to a wide range of fitness levels, both active and inactive, seated as well as standing.

Fitness Forever is specifically designed to meet the needs of seniors from a variety of health levels. The video comes packaged with a “Senior Exercise Prescription Form” making it easy for the senior to receive a medically appropriate exercise prescription from their physician. The program also includes an M.D. Update Log providing the senior with an effective tool to track their exercise along with a mechanism to report progress back to their physician. Throughout the video seniors are cued by the instructor to check their heart rate using the easy to read “on-screen” seconds clock, and their Rate of Physical Exertion (RPE). To further ensure a safe workout Fitness Forever has created ticker text scrolling with workout safety reminders and “Doc-in-a-Box” medical tips from Michael MacQuarrie, M.D.

For an evaluation copy of Fitness Forever, contact 801-973-9993.

ABOUT PCE HEALTH & FITNESS:

PCE’s award-winning products are designed for people who are concerned about their total health. Medical research is clear: Regular activity prevents the development of numerous diseases and reduces stress, and leads to improved self image and quality of life. PCE Health & Fitness assists in improving customers’ quality of life, in terms of weight loss, improved physical performance, greater flexibility, balance and posture.

PCE Health and Fitness, 795 West 1700 South, Suite #3, Salt Lake City, UT, 84104.

More Information: www.LifeSpanfitness.com

