Now in its fifth year, NHVW will offer five days of curated content for real estate agents and brokerage leadership. Led by Percy’s team of proptech and real estate marketing experts and featuring prominent broker executives, NHVW’s sessions have been designed to help agents win listings from sellers at the most opportune time in the market. During this one-week event, Percy will empower agents with best practices to strategically engage clients with proprietary buyer demand data and market insights.

Event sessions will air live and recordings will be available for registrants to view on demand.

The NHVW agenda is as follows:

Monday, April 3 — Kick-Off Session and 2023 Housing Market Overview

Monday, April 3 — How to Leverage NHVW to 2x Your Listing Leads

Tuesday, April 4 — From Agent to Advisor: Thriving in a Low Inventory Market with Equity Insights

Wednesday, April 5 — Promoting your HVS: How Top Agents Leverage Social Media

Thursday, April 6 — Winning Best Practices to Double Your Repeat Business & Referral Business

Friday, April 7 — The Perfect Script: How to Run a Buyer Market Analysis

During NHVW, Percy will host a friendly competition that challenges real estate agents to engage the most clients using Percy’s listing optimization tools. The three competition categories are: (1) Most monthly report subscriptions, (2) Most Home Valuation Reports generated and (3) Most Buyer Market Analyses (BMAs) generated. First place winners will be announced Monday, April 10, 2023, and will receive a one-on-one strategy session with Percy Founder and CEO Charles Williams, Vice President of Customer Success Brandon Carroll and Director of Education Lucas Rogers.

“Agents have communicated that they are especially eager to attend this year’s National Home Valuation Week because they are hungry for strategies that help them navigate a contracted housing market using the power of Percy,” said Williams. “Percy prides itself on delivering an average ROI of 409% across all customers. My goal for this event is to inspire our users and equip them with knowledge that will catapult them into top-tier performers.”

Percy will reach out to clients with a full agenda and marketing assets as they become available.

About Percy:

Percy delivers real-time consumer behavior and homebuying intent data to real estate agents and mortgage lenders through consumer-focused engagement tools. Powered by unparalleled pre-mover intelligence, Percy aggregates billions of buyer activity in real-time across major real estate search portals and leading brokerage websites, helping identify prospective buyers for a specific home. Over 40% of the top 100 real estate brokerages in the US, collectively representing over 250,000 agents, rely on Percy to differentiate themselves with data and reshape the way agents and lenders capture, engage, and retain clients.

To learn more about Percy, visit https://percy.ai/.

