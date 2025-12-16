JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Persephone Healing Arts Center celebrates 24 years of continuous service in integrative, holistic, and anthroposophic medicine. Founded in 2001 by Dr. A. Schaeffer-Pautz, MD, the Center has become a recognized place of compassionate, individualized healthcare that bridges modern medical science with the wisdom of integrative, spiritual, and nature-based healing traditions.



Image caption: Dr. A. Schaeffer-Pautz, MD, founder and director of Persephone Healing Arts Center, has practiced integrative, holistic, and anthroposophic medicine in Jacksonville Beach, Florida for 24 years.

For more than two decades, Persephone Healing Arts Center has served as a unique medical and educational hub in Florida, offering comprehensive integrative care for adults and children, wellness programs, therapeutic and hygienic eurythmy, cooking classes, community lectures, monthly open houses, and seasonal gatherings.

The Center’s guiding philosophy is rooted in the understanding that true healing embraces the physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions of human life, as well as our relationship with the Earth and the rhythms of nature.

Highlights of Persephone Healing Arts Center’s 24 Years Include:

Providing physician-led, board-certified integrative and anthroposophic medical care in Florida, serving patients locally and from across the United States

Board certification in both Internal Medicine and Integrative Medicine

Certification as a Walsh Practitioner, with training in biochemical and nutritional as well as homeopathic and herbal approaches in integrative care

Fellowship training in Herbal and Integrative Neurology with the Association for the Advancement of Restorative Medicine (AARM)

Integrating conventional diagnostics and evidence-based treatments with holistic and artistic therapies

Hosting lectures, study groups, and community events that promote health literacy and holistic awareness

Practicing prevention-focused, relationship-centered medicine

Supporting educational partnerships within the broader integrative and Waldorf communities

“Persephone Healing Arts Center continues to stand as a quiet, steadfast presence for those seeking a comprehensive, human-centered, and anthroposophic approach to healing — one that honors the individuality of each person while recognizing the living healing forces inherent in life itself,” said Dr. Schaeffer-Pautz.

About Dr. A. Schaeffer-Pautz, MD

Dr. Schaeffer-Pautz is board certified in Internal Medicine (ABIM) and Integrative Medicine (ABPS/ABOIM). She is a certified Walsh Practitioner and a Diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine (ABIHM), with fellowship training in Herbal Medicine and Integrative Neurology through the Association for the Advancement of Restorative Medicine (AARM). She has practiced medicine in Florida for 24 years.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dr. A. Schaeffer-Pautz, MD

Persephone Healing Arts Center, P.A.

Phone: (904) 246-3583

Website: https://drpautz.com/

Location: Jacksonville Beach, Florida

News Source: Persephone Healing Arts Center, P.A.