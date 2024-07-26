SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Personal Practitioners today announces its adoption of QbTest, an objective ADHD test providing clinicians with measurable data for unbiased decision-making and support. The test, created by the global leader in ADHD testing, Qbtech, is the first FDA-cleared solution to aid clinicians when diagnosing and treating ADHD in children, adolescents, and adults.



Qbtech offers both in-clinic and telehealth testing capabilities, which are conducted with a healthcare provider. QBTest uses a high-precision infrared motion tracking system to measure motor activity down to the millimeter through a 15-20-minute computer-based test. Results are instantly analyzed and presented in a report that compares a patient’s results with a group of people of the same age and sex at birth without ADHD.

“We are excited to onboard a revolutionary technology to help our clinicians better understand core ADHD symptoms,” says Rebecca Blakesley, Practice Director at Personal Practitioners. “QbTest provides an opportunity to improve our care model for patients struggling with ADHD by providing objective, tangible results for a more comprehensive ADHD evaluation and treatment management program.”

The data from QbTest can give clinicians additional insights into treatment effect. This gives patients access to tailored treatment faster, improving patient outcomes.

“Qbtech prides itself on providing our clinicians with industry-leading technology to treat their patients,” said Tony Doyle, Commercial Director at Qbtech. “ADHD has a significant role in the current mental health crisis, and incorporating objective data into the standard treatment of care is critical for patients to be treated effectively and efficiently.”

Personal Practitioners joins the growing list of nearly 10,000 clinicians globally adopting objective measures to more accurately rule in or rule out ADHD for their patients. Qbtech has administered more than 600,000 tests, with 120,000 conducted via telehealth. QBTest is available for appointment scheduling for both new and existing patients. For more information, visit: https://www.personalpractitioners.com/adhd-evaluations-qbtech.

About Qbtech:

Founded in 2002, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company that has developed leading solutions and products for improving the diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of patients living with ADHD. Qbtech has operations in 13 countries and has offices in Stockholm, Houston, and London. Qbtech is an award-winning company recognized for their innovation, most recently winning the 2022 HSJ Partnership Award for the ‘Best Mental Health Partnership with the NHS.’ Learn more: https://www.qbtech.com/.

About Personal Practitioners:

Personal Practitioners is a homegrown mental health practice based in Scottsdale, AZ, offering personalized and comprehensive mental healthcare through in-office visits and telehealth. Personal Practitioners’ practice philosophy adopts a holistic, science-based, and technology-first approach to psychiatry. Partnerships with leading innovators in patient diagnostics solutions serve as integral parts of the practice’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of patient-centered care, tailored to the unique and individual needs of each patient. Learn more: https://www.personalpractitioners.com/.

