INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., July 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Many people cut their dogs hair to keep them cooler in the summer, but did you know that if you cut a dog’s hair too short, he can get a sunburn? That’s just one thing the professional groomers at Petbar pay attention to. The luxury pet grooming boutique will open its first Indian Trail location with a Grand Opening celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The new Petbar location is at 6437 Old Monroe Road, Suite D in Sun Valley Commons.



During the Grand Opening, all visitors – human and not – will enjoy snacks, treats and giveaways. There’ll be cookies for the kids, mimosas for the adults, doggie treats for our four-legged friends and Petbar swag. Additionally, Petbar will waive the $100 membership initiation fee for the first 100 guests who sign up for a membership at the Indian Trail location through the Grand Opening event.

Petbar offers concierge-level pet grooming and washing with full and self-service available including state-of-the-art equipment and a clean, open-air environment. Membership plans are available that will help keep pets clean all month long for one low monthly price.

Cassandra and Julius Patterson are the franchisees who own this new Petbar. The animal lovers wanted to open a franchise that they cared about and that would benefit their community.

“One of the things we like about Petbar is that it doesn’t cage animals or put them behind doors – everything is done in the open,” said Cassandra Patterson. “We can’t wait to share the Petbar experience – and our amazingly talented team of groomers – with the residents of Indian Trail.”

The Pattersons plan to open two more Petbar locations in the area.

WHAT: Petbar Indian Trail Grand Opening Party

WHERE: Petbar, 6437 Old Monroe Road, Suite D in Sun Valley Commons

WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

About Petbar:

When their schnauzer Bella’s favorite groomer moved away, Dan and Ashley O’Loughlin decided to launch their own unique pet boutique. They opened the first petbar in 2015 in Dallas, Texas. The innovative concept offers self-service dog wash stations, full-service washing, and full-service grooming by experienced groomers – all in a bright and clean setting outfitted with professional equipment and high-end products. The O’Loughlins, who operate two Petbars in the Dallas area, began to franchise in 2020. There are currently twenty-three Petbars open, with 30+ more franchise locations slated to debut in the coming year across seven states.

