Pittsburgh Electrical Insulation, Inc. (PEI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Electrical Products Division of Fibertek, Inc. of Franklin, Tenn. Fibertek is a manufacturer of leading-edge specialty fiberglass tapes and high-performance laminates for electrical insulation applications in electric motors, generators, and transformers.



“We have long admired Fibertek’s products and performance in the market and are very excited to combine our resources,” said T.H. ‘Tip’ Paul, President and owner of PEI. “Bringing Fibertek under the PEI manufacturing group will add scope and depth to our capabilities with our converting and distributing business.”

History and Synergy:

Fibertek is one of the oldest privately-owned tape manufacturers in America, with history dating back to 1898. Pittsburgh Electrical Insulation (PEI) is a manufacturer, converter, and distributor of electrical insulation materials based in Pittsburgh, Pa. founded in 1947.

PEI’s founder, T. R. Paul, patented the first use and process of manufacturing a B-Stage Fiberglass Armature Banding Tape (originally trademarked as “Polyglass Banding Tape”) which became the standard for EMD and GE (formerly known as General Motors) to become the standard for DC equipment on a global level. PEI is still privately owned and operated by the Paul family in its 3rd generation of family ownership.



The acquisition of Fibertek will broaden the product range that PEI has to offer within the Electro-Mechanical Insulation market, provide the capability for PEI to manufacture UL approved laminates, and allow for PEI to set up their own in-house testing laboratory for all manufactured products. The combined Manufacturing, Conversion and Distribution Services of these two leaders within the Electro-Mechanical Insulation Industry create an exciting, reliable supply option to OEM and Repair Industries.

The newly acquired Fibertek brands consist of the following products:

Res-I-Glas Banding Tapes

Res-I-Straint Tadpole Edging Tape

Res-I-Band Banding Film

Res-I-Flex Sealable Armor Tape

Res-I-Lam Flexible Laminates

Res-I-Lam Formed Wedges

B-Stage Surge Rope

About Pittsburgh Electrical Insulation (PEI):

Since 1947, Pittsburgh Electrical Insulation (PEI) has been a leading manufacturer, converter, and distributor of electrical insulation materials, serving OEM and repair facilities in the Power Generation, Mining, Locomotive, Mass Transit, and Wind Power sectors.

For more information visit https://www.peipittsburgh.com/ or call 1-800-462-4734.

