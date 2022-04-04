MERIDEN, Conn. and IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has selected Mortgage Coach to give loan officers a tool to provide a better customer experience. With Mortgage Coach, mortgage loan originators (MLOs) can offer borrowers modern, consultative service with digital, interactive presentations that illustrate the costs and benefits of mortgage loan products and strategies over time.

This partnership also enables Planet Home Lending to grow its marketing technology (martech) offering to its MLOs.

“Our new partnership with Mortgage Coach allows us to further invest in our talented MLOs with tools to continue providing the highest level of service to potential and existing borrowers,” said Caleb Mittelstet, EVP, National Production Distributed Retail Sales. “As the origination market shifts and consumers are reconsidering what type of financing they need, MLOs require the best tools available to answer questions and provide relevant information.”

Along with the side-by-side loan comparisons, the Mortgage Coach platform provides a level of transparency that Planet Home Lending can use to improve new business efforts as well as retain current borrowers. The tool is available on desktop and mobile and enables MLOs to educate borrowers and deepen relationships on the road to homeownership.

Having a robust martech offering has allowed Planet Home Lending to continue to grow its distributed retail channel. In the first quarter, the company added seven new branches and 40 MLOs. The company’s other customer-focused marketing technology includes applications from TotalExpert, BombBomb, HomeBot, MBS Highway and Blend.

“Putting Mortgage Coach into the hands of the first-rate mortgage professionals at Planet Home Lending elevates their ability to serve borrowers across the country by helping them attain their homeownership and financial dreams,” said Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur. “We are excited to embark on this journey with Planet Home Lending, and we know it will be a lasting and fruitful relationship.”

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. It is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer and a Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings- and Fitch Ratings-rated special and prime residential servicer. Planet Home Lending, LLC, has been assigned a corporate family rating by Moody’s Investors Service viewable at www.moodys.com. Its correspondent division offers a full suite of government, agency and niche home loans. Planet Home Lending, LLC is also a special servicer managing diverse investor portfolios. Its customized servicing solutions maximize asset recovery and optimize performance through active management at the portfolio and loan levels. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com. For more information about Planet Home Lending’s Correspondent offerings, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com.

About Mortgage Coach:

Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company’s side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 130 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty. To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://mortgagecoach.com/ or follow @MortgageCoach.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC:

Planet Financial Group, (PFG) LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services, and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

