HONG KONG, Sept. 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PoKeep today announced the launch of its new Pokémon GO Guide Hub, a centralized online resource designed to help Pokémon GO players find useful information and make faster in-game decisions. The hub brings together event updates, coordinate guides, calculators, gameplay explainers, product comparisons, and tutorials in a single, easy-to-navigate destination.



Image caption: PoKeep Launches a New Pokémon GO Guide Hub.

Pokémon GO information is often spread across individual articles, calculators, event calendars, and community platforms. PoKeep created the new hub to give players a clearer starting point, whether they are preparing for an event, evaluating a Pokémon, planning an evolution, comparing accessories, or learning how a game system works.

“Players often know what they want to do next, but finding the right information can take longer than expected,” said a PoKeep spokesperson. “The Pokémon GO Guide Hub organizes common player needs by task, so visitors can move quickly from a question to a relevant guide, tool, or resource.”

A PRACTICAL STARTING POINT FOR DIFFERENT PLAYER NEEDS

The new hub is organized into eight core areas:

Coordinates: An interactive world map and regional guides help players explore popular Pokémon GO locations and copy coordinates for further use.

An interactive world map and regional guides help players explore popular Pokémon GO locations and copy coordinates for further use. Popular Pokémon: Dedicated resources cover sought-after Pokémon, evolutions, counters, shiny odds, and collection topics.

Dedicated resources cover sought-after Pokémon, evolutions, counters, shiny odds, and collection topics. Auto Catchers: Side-by-side information helps visitors compare devices such as Pokémon GO Plus +, DuoMon 3, 247 Dual Catcher, and Go-tcha Evolve.

Side-by-side information helps visitors compare devices such as Pokémon GO Plus +, DuoMon 3, 247 Dual Catcher, and Go-tcha Evolve. Calculators and raid tools: Players can access IV, evolution, and CP calculators, along with established third-party resources for raid counters and remote raid groups.

Players can access IV, evolution, and CP calculators, along with established third-party resources for raid counters and remote raid groups. Items: Guides explain how resources such as Rare Candy, XL Candy, Elite TMs, Incense, Stardust, and PokéCoins work and when they may be most useful.

Guides explain how resources such as Rare Candy, XL Candy, Elite TMs, Incense, Stardust, and PokéCoins work and when they may be most useful. Rules and game systems: Articles cover topics including trading, Routes, Adventure Sync, type effectiveness, raids, GO Battle League, cooldown time, speed limits, and Location Error 12.

Articles cover topics including trading, Routes, Adventure Sync, type effectiveness, raids, GO Battle League, cooldown time, speed limits, and Location Error 12. Events: Live and upcoming event information is paired with preparation guides for Community Day, Spotlight Hour, GO Fest, Raid Hour, Raid Day, Pokémon GO Tour, Wild Area, and Max Monday.

Live and upcoming event information is paired with preparation guides for Community Day, Spotlight Hour, GO Fest, Raid Hour, Raid Day, Pokémon GO Tour, Wild Area, and Max Monday. Videos: Tutorials from the official PoKeep YouTube channel provide visual guidance for location-related workflows and Pokémon GO topics.

The page uses task-based navigation and responsive layouts to make the information accessible on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Instead of presenting visitors with a simple article archive, each section provides a short explanation before directing them to a deeper guide or tool.

CONNECTING LOCATION DISCOVERY WITH PRACTICAL TOOLS

The coordinates section links location discovery with two optional next steps. Visitors can copy a coordinate and use it with PoKeep Location Changer, which provides teleport, joystick, and route controls on supported systems. They can also join the PoKeep Discord community for coordinate-related help and discussion.

The hub does not position one resource as the answer to every situation. Its calculator directory includes both PoKeep tools and third-party services, allowing players to select an option based on the task they need to complete. External tools link directly to their official websites.

Players should review the applicable game terms and local requirements before using any location-changing software or third-party service.

DESIGNED TO REMAIN USEFUL AS POKÉMON GO CHANGES

Because Pokémon GO continues to introduce events, Pokémon, items, and gameplay systems, the guide hub was built as an expandable resource. Its event feed can be refreshed as schedules change, while paginated guide collections make it possible to add new resources without making the page difficult to browse.

Learn more: https://www.pokeep.com/pokemon-go-guide.html

ABOUT POKEEP

PoKeep develops location-related software and publishes practical resources for location-based games and mobile apps. Its website includes product guidance, calculators, tutorials, and articles intended to help users better understand location-based features and workflows.

More information

Website: https://www.pokeep.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pokeep.official

X (Twitter): https://x.com/PoKeep_Official

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PoKeep.Software

Discord: https://discord.gg/69G3Zkjj5w

News Source: PoKeep