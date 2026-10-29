ROMEO, Mich., Oct. 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PokeInsider (PokeInsider.com), a news and analysis site covering the Pokémon Trading Card Game market, today announced daily Buy, Hold and Sell signals across its Card Data pages. As of October 29, 2026, the signals cover 2,886 cards with at least a month of daily raw price data: 374 rated BUY, 2,431 rated HOLD and 81 rated SELL. Every signal is recalculated each day, and each card page lists the reasons behind its call.



Image caption: PokeInsider logo.

Pokemon card prices can swing by double digits in a single month, and most collectors make decisions from one price check and a gut feeling. The PokeInsider signals apply the same written rules to every card, so a collector can see at a glance whether a card’s own price history points up, down or sideways, and why.

“The question I hear most is simple: should I buy this card, hold it or sell it?” said Caleb Nichols, founder of PokeInsider.com. “Wall Street investors have had ratings desks for decades. Pokemon collectors had price charts and guesswork. Now every card we track gets a daily read built from its own sales data, with the reasons printed right on the page. It is one honest input, not a promise, and we say that on every page.”

HOW THE SIGNAL WORKS

Each rule adds or takes away points from a card’s score:

30-day trend. A steady climb of 5 to 25 percent scores up. A sharp spike of more than 50 percent, or a slide worse than 25 percent, scores down, because spikes often give some back and slides often keep going.

This week. A dip that turns back up scores up. A big run that starts slipping, or a slide that is still going, scores down.

The 30-day range. A card sitting at its 30-day high after a run scores down. A card holding near its 30-day low scores up.

90-day trend. Where 90 days of data exist, the longer trend nudges the score in its direction.

Set age. Cards from sets under about four months old score down, since prices usually ease as more packs are opened. Modern sets more than two years old score up, since little sealed product is left.

Trading volume. A card with fewer than 10 sales in 30 days stays a HOLD, because it is hard to buy or sell near its quoted price.

A score of +2 or more is a BUY. A score of -2 or less is a SELL. Anything in between is a HOLD. Newer cards show HOLD until they have a full month of daily prices.

WHAT THE SIGNALS SHOW TODAY

On October 29, 2026, the BUY list leaned toward older cards with steady climbs. Gengar and Mimikyu GX, Team Up 165, Alternate Full Art, showed a raw price of $2,186.88 on its PokeInsider card page, up 6.0 percent in 30 days and up 38 percent over 90 days. M Rayquaza EX, Roaring Skies 105, Full Art, showed $567.33, up 7.5 percent in 30 days.

The SELL list was crowded with cards from the 30th Celebration releases, whose prices have been easing as more packs are opened. Mew ex, 30th Celebration 152, showed a raw price of $80.11 on its PokeInsider card page, down 43.2 percent in 30 days and still falling that week. The Legendary Collection Charizard, card 3, drew a SELL for the opposite reason: a raw price of $899.99 after an 80.0 percent spike in a month, with the run fading that week.

WHAT THE SIGNAL DOES NOT DO

The signal reads price data only. It does not know about reprints, tournament results or news, and it cannot judge the condition of any individual copy. PokeInsider presents it as one input for collectors, not a guarantee. This is market data, not financial advice.

The full daily lists of BUY and SELL signals, with the reason behind each call, are at https://pokeinsider.com/pokemon-card-buy-sell-signals/

ABOUT POKEINSIDER.COM

PokeInsider.com is a Michigan-based news and analysis site for the Pokémon Trading Card Game market. It publishes buy, hold and sell calls on cards and sealed product, set price guides, graded card reports, daily card price data and market recaps under the motto “Our Research. Your Success.” Learn more at https://pokeinsider.com/

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Caleb Nichols, Founder

PokeInsider.com

pokeinsiderinfo@gmail.com

News Source: PokeInsider