STOWE, Vt., Feb. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Policy Inspector Inc. is pleased to announce we have partnered with FIMC in their new Silver Safeguard benefit program. The Policy Inspector searches for lost insurance policies and annuities for members and their loved ones; including policies on living and deceased policyholders.

By finding lost policies, members avoid losing out on any potential benefits due to them.

FIMC seeks to provide a safety net to individuals and their families who wish to avoid the financial burden of common but unexpected life events. They exist to fill the gaps left by insurance and traditional auto club plans so their members can enjoy complete peace of mind in any circumstances.

As part of a comprehensive package of premium services members of FIMC Silver Safeguard will have access to Policy Inspector services to search for lost and unclaimed policies. Because “No policy should be left unclaimed.”

Learn more at: https://www.policyinspector.com/

