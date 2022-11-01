OWINGS MILLS, Md., and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced a new integration between Mortgage Coach and Polly, a leading provider of innovative SaaS technology for the mortgage capital markets space. The seamless API integration feeds real-time data from Polly’s sophisticated, cloud-native Product and Pricing Engine (PPE) into Mortgage Coach Total Cost Analysis (TCA) presentations, enabling highly accurate, side-by-side home loan comparisons that give borrowers the confidence to move forward with the financial products that best meet their needs.



Feedback from early adopters of the integration has been overwhelmingly positive:

“Our partnership with Mortgage Coach spans the better part of a decade, during which time we have used TCAs to help tens of thousands of borrowers make more informed home loan decisions,” explained the President and CEO of a well-known mortgage lender originating upwards of $4.5 billion in annual volume. “This integration is a huge win, because it lets us combine the benefits of Polly’s high-performance, ultra-modern PPE and lock desk automation with a beloved borrower conversion tool our loan officers have come to depend on.”

“The integration of real-time product and pricing data from Polly ensures our Mortgage Coach TCA presentations are not only compelling, but also highly accurate and actionable, allowing us to lock in borrower commitments with absolute confidence that we’ve got the right customer in the right loan,” said the vice president of lending of another prominent lender with an annual origination volume of more than $2.6 billion. “Any mortgage lender that is evaluating its pricing engine options should factor the powerful combination of Polly and Mortgage Coach into its calculus.”

Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach merged in June to form the mortgage industry’s first Borrower Intelligence Platform (BIP). By combining actionable, real-time borrower intelligence with interactive TCA presentations, Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach empower mortgage advisors to reach out to prospective borrowers at exactly the right time and walk them through rich loan comparisons that span the lender’s full breadth of product offerings and consider each scenario’s impact on both short-term monthly cash flow and long-term net worth.

Founded in 2019, Polly has gained traction with originators and investors alike at an astounding pace – and attracted more than $50 million in venture-capital funding – for breathing new life into the mortgage capital markets industry through innovation. Polly’s end-to-end capital markets toolset features a modern, cloud-native PPE that offers lenders of all sizes greater speed, accuracy, and configurability across all loan pricing and lock processes, as well as a robust loan trading exchange and comprehensive analytics platform.

“Lenders invest significant time and money into building diverse portfolios of loan products designed to meet borrowers’ unique needs, yet those products often sit underutilized,” said Mortgage Coach and Sales Boomerang Chief Lending Officer Joe Puthur. “Piping Polly’s precise product and pricing data into engaging, data-rich Mortgage Coach TCA presentations solves that problem by making it not only possible, but easy for mortgage advisors to present a wider array of financial solutions to every borrower, every time.”

“Polly has taken the capital markets space by storm, enabling lenders to price and lock loans with unprecedented speed and flexibility. Now, lenders can merge the benefits of our high-performance PPE with Mortgage Coach’s ability to multiply borrower conversion,” said Adam Carmel, Founder and CEO of Polly. “And stay tuned; there is much more to come from Polly’s partnership with Mortgage Coach. Early adopters of the integration are already gaining a significant competitive advantage, and with further enhancements to our API connections already in the works, they will only see that edge sharpen.”

About Polly:

Polly is transforming the mortgage industry with its modern, data-driven capital markets ecosystem. Lenders trust Polly’s Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), Loan Trading Exchange, Analytics Platform, and Partner Platform to optimize performance from rate lock to loan sale and delivery, increase gain-on-sale execution, automate workflows, and provide actionable data and analytics. Polly was founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of technology and mortgage experts, and is based in San Francisco, California. Please visit www.polly.io to learn more.

About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:

Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks, to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. Intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. Side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.

