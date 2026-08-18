FRANKLIN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Imagine a shot you can hold in your hand, drop into a martini or pop straight into your mouth, no glass required. That’s Bubl™ Cocktail Shots, its flagship product. These vodka-based, liquid-filled spheres are wrapped in an ultra-thin, entirely edible shell. Following a successful launch in New Jersey, it’s now expanding into retail and digital markets nationwide, Parker Development Inc., who developed the manufacturing methods for Bubl, announced today.



Image caption: Three Bubl Cocktail Shots bottles displayed together, showcasing the product’s edible capsule format and the bottles in which they are packaged.

Each Bubl capsule is designed to burst with gentle pressure, releasing a full shot of premium cocktail inside, casing included. The debut lineup features three classic flavors: Lemon Drop, Cosmopolitan and Sex on the Beach, all vegan-friendly and plant-based. Bubl can be enjoyed solo or dropped into a drink as an interactive cocktail enhancer, giving bars and consumers a novel, shelf-standout way to experience a familiar favorite.

“This has been the most complex and challenging project Parker Development Inc. has ever worked on,” said Jack Parker, President of Parker Development Inc. “By obsessing over every detail, from color stability and flavor testing to shelf-life studies, our team successfully scaled the technology. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how successful it has become in just its first year on the market.”

Bubl is the result of a partnership between Parker, whose Franklin, N.J.-based firm has specialized in food, beverage and supplement development since 1992, and Justin Peckerofsky, a veteran of the hospitality and wine and spirits industry, alongside partners Chris Criswell and Dan Meehan.



Image caption: Bubl Cocktail Shots displayed in use with additional shots in a martini glass. Thanks to the products edible capsule format, Bubl Cocktail Shots can be picked up by hand and enjoyed, or placed in a glass.

Peckerofsky first conceived the idea while on vacation, and the concept was turned down by multiple food scientists who doubted a shot could be encased in a delicate, pressure-sensitive edible sphere at commercial scale, until Parker Development Inc. took on the challenge.

How to Enjoy?

Chill: Best served cold — the entire Bubl, casing and all, is edible.

Scoop and Serve: Use a bar spoon to scoop a Bubl capsule and serve with or without the accompanying cocktail from the bottle.

Experience the Burst: Place the Bubl in your mouth, seal your lips and apply gentle pressure to unleash a burst of flavor.

Bubl Cocktail Shots contain 12% alcohol by volume. Must be 21+ to purchase or consume. Please drink responsibly.

ABOUT BUBL

Founded by a team of hospitality and food science innovators, Bubl is redefining the nightlife and spirits industry through premium, vodka-based cocktails encapsulated in an ultra-thin, flexible, entirely edible layer. Designed for solo enjoyment or as an interactive cocktail enhancer, Bubl brings the artistry of molecular mixology to bars, liquor stores and consumers nationwide.

Learn more and purchase at https://bublshots.com/.

ABOUT PARKER DEVELOPMENT, INC.

Established in 1992 and based in Franklin, New Jersey, Parker Development Inc. is a premier food, beverage and supplement research and development laboratory. Led by industry veteran Jack Parker, the company specializes in commercial product development, turning complex concepts into scalable, grocery-ready products for brands pushing the technical boundaries of the food and beverage landscape.

Learn more at https://www.pdifoods.com/.

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Caption: Three Bubl Cocktail Shots bottles displayed together, showcasing the product’s edible capsule format and the bottles in which they are packaged

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Caption: Bubl Cocktail Shots displayed in use with additional shots in a martini glass. Thanks to the products edible capsule format, Bubl Cocktail Shots can be picked up by hand and enjoyed, or placed in a glass.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Jack Parker, president, Parker Development Inc.

+1-973-300-2091

Jack@pdifoods.com

News Source: Parker Development Inc.