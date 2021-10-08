LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Southern California Conference (SCC) of Pop-Warner Football & Cheer announced today that it will host its annual Championship at So-Fi Stadium. It will be the first youth sports organization to play in the new Los Angeles So-Fi Stadium. Southern California has produced some of the top football and cheer talent in the country and the city associations in SCC are pleased to be part of their athletic and academic journey. All associations in our conference are dedicated to the positive development of youth in our football and cheer program.

“After losing an entire season to COVID-19, we really wanted to bring a special experience to our football & cheer participants this year. We have many excited football players who are working hard to earn a chance to play at So-Fi Stadium,” said Scottie Strong, Executive Commissioner for the Southern California Conference. “We are very proud of our players for their resiliency, dedication and work ethic.”

Serving children ages 5 through 14, we are excited to give this opportunity to all our participants. On October 28, 2021, beginning at 12 p.m. there will be a full day of football starting with a Tiny Mite exhibition followed by Championship games from the top two teams for each of our divisions including: Mitey Mite, Junior Pee Wee, 12U and 14U with the last game starting at 7 p.m.

Spectators will enjoy cheer performances from our award-winning cheer programs and our Challengers will get to scrimmage on the So-Fi field. Tickets can be purchased at our SCC website www.teamscc.com for $20 until the week of competition when prices go up to $25 per ticket.

We pride ourselves on running a well-rounded and inclusive program for our participants with the goal of prepare for competition in high school. All of our coaches, refs and EMTs undergo background checks and must meet strict training criteria to serve the children in our program. Teams who play in the SCC Championship games will go on to play in regional games for a chance to compete in the 2021 Pop Warner Super Bowl which takes place December 4-11, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

About the Southern California Conference

The Southern California Conference is a non-profit organization that has been serving the youth football and cheer enthusiasts in Southern California for more than 12 years. Our football and cheer associations are proud members of Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. Prioritizing academics and emphasizing the importance of education is one of our core values. As a feeder system to many high schools in the area, we are viewed as being an integral part of the tremendous success that has been achieved at the schools across Southern California. Community involvement and giving back is an important element of our program to help produce well rounded leaders and athletes.

Please visit https://www.teamscc.com/ for additional information.

News Source: Southern California Conference