CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., Jan. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Prairie State College (PSC) coordinator of Male Success Initiative (MSI) William Berkley recently was recognized with the 2019 Dr. Twitty J. Styles Leadership Award from JV Educational Consultants.



PHOTO CAPTION: William Berkley coordinator, Male Success Initiative.

The award is named after Dr. Twitty J. Styles author, educator, and professor emeritus, at the prestigious Union College in Schenectady, New York. The award is presented annually to an educator or administrator who has demonstrated high standards in education and/or administration. One who has exhibited stellar integrity, high morals, and extreme passion in pursuing their educational goals and aspirations while also contributing to raising the standards for bettering the lives of our fellow mankind.

The award was presented to Berkley during the 2019 Annual International Males of Color Empowerment and Retention Educational Conference by Ja Hon Vance, Executive Vice President, JV Educational Consultants.

The Male Success Initiative (MSI) which is the school’s mentoring program offers males of color one-on-one supportive relationships. In addition to mentoring, the program provides academic support, community service, campus engagement, and character development.

Dawn E. Beckford, Executive Administrator at JV Educational Consultants said their committee receives endorsements about outstanding faculty, staff, and administrators from all over the United States.

JV Educational’s secret nominations focus on educational and enthusiastic technique, contribution to student retention, dedication to his discipline through scholarly advancements, and more. “Berkley exemplifies excellence in education,” she added.

Learn more at: https://prairiestate.edu/student-services/academic-advising-center/male-success-initiative.aspx

