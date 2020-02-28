LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Craving good bread led to the idea to develop this unique baking subscription box: BREADISTA™. Have you ever checked the ingredients list of store-bought bread? Have you ever wondered why there is “enriched flour”?



On one hand you have baking mixes, but mostly they are for muffins, cookies and pancakes. The other hand offers mixes for gluten free products. The idea was born to bring traditional German bread into U.S. kitchens. The bread culture in Germany is huge. Did you ever imagine that there are more than 3,000 kinds of breads available?

After moving to the U.S., a little over a year ago, there were a lot of challenges to be mastered. One was finding good and real bread and even the right flour. Pounds of flour and loaves of bread later, the results were as achieved.

With this new and unique bread baking subscription box, BREADISTA will deliver pre-measured and well-chosen ingredients ready to bake. Each monthly box includes the mix and the recipe card with additional add-ons. That will always be a delicious pairing to the monthly bread or bread rolls, such as jams, jellies or other great spreads. Will there be some typical German ‘Brezel’ (Pretzel)? Check it out….

A special ‘Founder-Box’ kicks off the pre-launch

This box before the box is a special one and will only be available once. The pre-launch starts Feb 29th and is limited to 99 baking boxes; the 100th box will be raffled off. Helpful kitchen tools and a special gift are included in the Founder-Box to get the loaf rollin’.

Wouldn’t you like to learn how to bake traditional bread from scratch, too? Join the BREADISTA community and improve your bread baking skills.

More information:

Tanja Dietzig, BREADISTA LLC

service@breadista.world

https://breadista.world/ / Instagram @breadista.world

Tanja, the determined Founder of BREADISTA LLC is a native German and immigrated to the U.S. at the end of 2017. With experience in the printing and technical industries and over 10 years in Sales & Marketing, she looks back on a wide knowledge range to build on.

