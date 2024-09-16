WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MEDIA ADVISORY: In response to dangerous policies outlined in Project 2025 and the ongoing frustration voiced by Black youth that their votes are courted but their voices remain unheard, the Young Black Lawyers Organizing Coalition (YBLOC) and HBCU Green Fund will host Vision Forward to chart the course for a policy-driven Black youth movement. Tuesday Sept. 17, National Voter Registration Day, young Black lawyers and law students, activists, HBCU students, and representatives from key organizations across the country will convene to prioritize their most pressing issues, formulate a four-year policy agenda for the future, and make a powerful call to action based on their unified agenda.



Image caption: HBCU Green Fund.

This demand for action underscores the urgency of addressing the issues that directly affect young Black Americans and emphasizes their intention to hold elected officials accountable beyond Election Day.

WHAT:

Press Conference:

Youth leaders from multiple states will present their respective organization’s 50-day plans to register and mobilize a record number of young voters for the 2024 election.

The group will issue a specific call to action for elected officials that, along with the policy agenda developed, will be formally delivered to the White House, Senate, Congress, and other elected officials, including the presidential campaigns of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

WHEN:

DATE: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

TIME: 4:00 PM – 4:30 PM EDT

WHERE:

The National Press Club

529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045

WHO:

Young Black Lawyers Organizing Coalition (YBLOC)

HBCU Green Fund

RISE

Black Youth Vote!

Until Freedom

Comedy Hype News

Georgia Black Youth Vote!

MEDIA CONTACT:

Media is invited to attend. Please RSVP to Edrea Davis, Jazzmyne PR via email: edmedia@dogonvillage.com, text/cell: 818.613.9521.

About YBLOC:

Founded by Abdul Dosunmu in 2019, he Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition (https://ybloc.org/) is a national grassroots organization that empowers Black communities through legal advocacy, organizing, and policy initiatives. YBLOC is committed to advancing racial justice and building power within Black communities to achieve long-term systemic change. To empower our communities to resist and overcome voter suppression, YBLOC is mobilizing a community-centered movement of young Black lawyers and law students committed to organizing for full access to electoral democracy and full electoral voice.

About HBCU Green Fund:

Based in Atlanta with an office in Washington, DC, the HBCU Green Fund (https://hbcugreenfund.org/) is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization working with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the U.S. and abroad to advance sustainability, promote student engagement in green initiatives, and train the next generation of global green leaders. Founded by Felicia M. Davis, the organization’s Atlanta University Center (AUC) Clean Energy Fellows Program introduces students to career opportunities in the clean energy sector and connects students with Black entrepreneurs that provide training in renewable energy technologies. For more information visit https://hbcugreenfund.org/.

News Source: HBCU Green Fund