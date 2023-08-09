LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Printed in Blood, a publisher of art books, is proud to present a collector’s edition “I Spit On Your Grave Scriptbook.” The book features 144 pages of art, essays, and ephemera honoring 45 years of the iconic film. The book celebrates the inclusion of Meir Zarchi’s 1978 cult classic “I Spit On Your Grave aka Day of the Woman” film negative, script and artifacts in the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent film archive in New York City, thanks to curator Ron Magilozzi. The film is now alongside other classics such as “Taxi Driver,” “Texas ChainSaw Massacre,” and The Andy Warhol Collection.



Image caption: Printed In Blood ISOYG ScriptBook.

Meir Zarchi stated, “This film is a landmark in the history of cinema, and we are proud to see it preserved for future generations. It cements actress Camille Keaton’s iconic Jennifer Hills role in film history as a lasting legacy.”

The book features Meir Zarchi’s original production script, never seen before, as well as new artwork from global artists inspired by Camille Keaton’s iconic role as Jennifer Hills, one of cinema’s most resilient “final girls.” The book also includes essays from modern and influential film critics, such as Siskel & Ebert and Joe Bob Briggs, a historical overview of the film, and a special introduction by Meir Zarchi.

In addition to archival set photos, the book contains a collective anthology from film critics Jim Hemphill, Dan Tabor, David Maguire & Valerie Thompson. The “Limited Signature Edition” book comes with 6 mini-posters (Mark Borgions, Nino Cammarata, John Peak, John Dunn, Anthony Galatis) in a 2-PC Numbered Collector’s Box, making it a must-have for fans and collectors of the film.

The “I Spit On Your Grave Scriptbook” is available for pre-order now at printinblood.com and will be released in time for the 45th Anniversary, November 22, 2023. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of film history!

“I Spit On Your Grave aka Day of The Woman” 1978 film was written and directed by Meir Zarchi and stars Camille Keaton. The film tells the story of a young woman who is brutally attacked and left for dead by a group of men. She then sets out to exact revenge on her attackers. The film was controversial upon its release, but it has since become a cult classic. It has also been praised for its powerful message.

Meir Zarchi, was inspired to make the “Day of The Woman” 1978 film after helping a woman who had been assaulted in a New York neighborhood park. He said that he wanted to make a film that would show the strength and resilience of women after such a horrific act.

The publisher, Printed In Blood, was born from a mutual love of horror movies, art & design and the wealth of artistic talent working today who you may or may not be aware of. We see ourselves as curators of a legacy of pop culture that has been growing for decades. With award winning movie artbooks such as John Carpenter’s “The Thing” and “Halloween.”

