Print's Not Over

CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Is print cool or old school? According to the Productivity Network LLC, a Chicago-based print production company, it’s a little of both and that’s a good thing. In business for one year, the team at the Productivity Network is positive that print’s not just sexy, it’s downright hot.

Co-owners, Erika Pflederer and Michael Wade, believe that while digital continues to reign, print is far from over. That’s why they’ve extended their hand to those who want to add or re-introduce print into their mix.

“The past year has taught us many things,” Pflederer says. “Among those lessons learned are: anything is possible, people are increasingly growing tech-weary, business models are rapidly changing and more and more consumers crave nostalgia. It’s these factors and more that point to a comeback for print. It’s time for print to shine again.”

In fact, Pflederer and Wade were so confident that they bet their careers on it and launched the Productivity Network in September 2020. To date, it’s landed some impressive accounts including a well-known packaged goods company and multiple financial businesses.

The co-owners intentionally designed their business to be virtual which provides them the flexibility to work with anyone, anywhere. And being veterans of the print ad business, they have a wealth of resources at their fingertips.

Its model is low overhead, killer service, attention to detail, top talent and the ability to scale up and down as needed.

“We can quickly pivot to meet demand,” she says.

Since launching their business, Pflederer and Wade have worked on a variety of print campaigns ranging from billboards and transit signage to bus wraps and business presentations.

“Of course, we do digital work too. We’re not that crazy,” Pflederer shares. “It’s just that we believe print has to be accessible to those who want it and we really know how to do it. There are not many in-house print production services out there anymore and we serve to fill that niche. We work directly with brands too.”

Pflederer, who grew up working in her dad’s print shop, makes it a point to ask people to think about print.

“Just look around. Go into a shop. Get on a train. Drive on the interstate. Open your mail. Dig into that swag bag. We’re surrounded by print. Sometimes people don’t even realize they need print until they think about it. ‘Oh yeah,’ they say. It’s not going away and we’re here to help,” she says.

The Productivity Network LLC provides high-end print production services typically found at large advertising agency studios. It can meet a variety of production needs ranging from print to digital and can efficiently and professionally handle ever-changing production needs. Prior to launching Productivity Network, Pflederer and Wade worked for multiple major advertising agencies and for countless top-name brands. They’ve successfully executed and delivered national and international print campaigns and now they’re excited to pass on that expertise and passion directly to their clients.

