CALGARY, AB, Canada, March 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Priority Communication Systems Ltd. (PCS) is celebrating 25 years since its founding in 1999, building on a milestone year reached in 2024 and continuing its momentum into 2026. PCS is a trusted Canadian systems integrator for Seniors Housing Technology, supporting seniors housing communities, assisted living, retirement living, and long-term care operators with integrated communication, safety, and infrastructure solutions.



Over the past quarter century, PCS has built a reputation for delivering Seniors Housing Technology that improves resident safety, strengthens staff communication, and supports reliable facility operations. PCS integrates key systems including nurse call and emergency communication, clinical communication and paging, access control and door entry, CCTV and security, mass notification, monitoring and preventative maintenance, plus data, Wi-Fi, and structured cabling infrastructure.

“Reaching 25 years is a milestone we don’t take lightly,” said James Perry, President/CEO. “While the anniversary itself was in 2024, the significance continues today. It represents the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and the long-term partnerships that have shaped PCS into a trusted provider of Seniors Housing Technology across Canada.”

PCS has expanded its regional service footprint over the years, including opening multiple offices in British Columbia and continuing expansion into Ontario. The company attributes its longevity to consistent quality delivery, accountable support, and the ability to evolve alongside the changing needs of Canadian seniors housing environments.

“As care environments become more complex, integrated Seniors Housing Technology becomes even more important,” added Perry. “We see this anniversary as both a celebration of what we’ve built and a springboard for what’s next. The next chapter is about continuing to raise the bar—helping seniors housing providers improve response performance, reduce operational risk, and strengthen long-term reliability.”

Founded in 1999, Priority Communication Systems Ltd. (PCS) is a Canadian technology systems integration company specializing in Seniors Housing Technology. PCS designs, installs, integrates, and supports communication and safety systems for seniors housing communities, assisted living, retirement living, and long-term care environments across Canada, while leveraging its expertise across other sectors requiring innovative safety, security, and infrastructure technology.

