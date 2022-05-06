WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., May 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A bigger office suite means better patient care for Pristine Rejuvenation, a med spa that focuses on aesthetic injectables and skin rejuvenation treatments. Eman Dahmani, company Principal, announced that the new facilities were opened to handle the spa’s steady growth.

“We’re grateful to our patients, who’ve supported us and created the opportunity for us to expand,” said Dahmani. “We believe the aesthetic atmosphere and comfort of our new office suite is an extra amenity we can now offer to everyone who comes to us.”

Pristine Rejuvenation is conveniently located at 5642 W. Maple Rd., Suite 12 in West Bloomfield. The facility serves West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Troy, Auburn Hills, and other parts of the Detroit metropolitan area.

Treatments offered by Pristine Rejuvenation include:

Injectable Wrinkle Reducers (Botox, Xeomin, and Dysport)

Dermal fillers

Chemical peels

Kybella (double chin treatment)

Microneedling and microchanneling

Laser treatments

Laser hair removal

Subnovii plasma technology

Morpheus 8 fractional skin remodeling

Teeth whitening

Skin care

and others.

The mission of Pristine Rejuvenation is to empower clients to achieve their personal aesthetic goals through their own unique experiences and values. The med spa believes in taking a natural and customized approach with each client and offers a wide array of services from injectables to full facial rejuvenation treatments. Visit their website at https://pristinerejuvenation.com/ to learn more.

News Source: Pristine Rejuvenation