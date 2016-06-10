SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 10, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Professional Auditing Services of America (PAS) announced today that it will make its newly engineered and proprietary Accounts Payable Digital Recovery Dashboard (Progress Report) available to all new clients free of charge. The Dashboard is an easy to read, single page, real-time user interface, showing a graphical presentation of the current status (snapshot) of PAS’ contingency based recovery review progress and supplier trends.



The PAS Dashboard will also depict the client’s Procurement/Disbursement process, as it relates to various types of overpayment recoveries and key performance indicators that ultimately enable instantaneous and informed improvement decisions to be made at a glance.

Specifically, the Recovery Dashboard is displayed via a secure portal located on PAS’ web page that is linked to a secure database which allows the report to be constantly updated in real-time. The PAS Dashboard would allow authorized users to see the high-level recovery process and then drill down into low level data and documentation. This level of detail is often buried deep within the organization and otherwise unavailable to senior executives.

The benefits of using PAS’ Dashboard include: visual presentation of performance measures, ability to identify and correct negative trends, measure efficiencies/inefficiencies, ability to generate detailed reports, on demand, showing new trends, ability to make more informed decisions based on collected business intelligence, align strategies and organizational goals, saves time compared to analyzing multiple reports, provides total visibility of all contingency based recoveries instantly, and provides quick identification of recovery claim outliers and correlations at a glance.

“Times are hard for businesses. Every dollar counts,” said company CEO, Roy D. Jackson., CPA. “PAS performs a variety of cost reduction/profit recovery services on a 100 percent contingency fee basis. No ‘front-end or back-end’ costs/fees. Which means more money goes back to the company’s bottom line.”

Many organizations don’t have the resources or the time to undertake a project such as a Recovery Engagement. PAS has identified recoveries for a number of clients that total over $1 million per/engagement. PAS identifies recoveries, and shares with its clients how to avoid making such overpayments in the future.

The PAS Team Facilitators review 100 percent of the accounts payable invoice records going as far back as 3 years to look for exceptions that were never correctly refunded: overcharges, incorrect invoice pricing, duplicate payments, missed cash discounts, excess freight charges, sales/ other accrued regulatory taxes paid in error, credits for returned goods never received, telecommunication & utility overcharges and vendor database maintenance.

All organizations are encouraged to check out PAS’s website and see if this 100 percent contingency fee based cost recovery review is right for them, but do it soon, otherwise these overpayments maybe lost forever.

More information: https://www.pas-cash.com/.

About Professional Auditing Services of America:

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Professional Auditing Services has been recovering tens of millions of dollars with their unique and specialized auditing techniques for large organizations for over 22 years. Professional Auditing Services is a nationally acclaimed Accounts Payable Recovery Firm serving a large client base applicable to all large organizations. The company is comprised of a team of independent, fully bonded, accountants.

We are constantly developing more effective strategic approaches, “drilling down” and recovering over 75 different varieties of duplicate & over payments. This includes: using duplicate payment detection algorithms to identify fuzzy matching; vendor database maintenance; regulatory tax recoveries; telecommunication; and systems and process reviews.

