LARCHMONT, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — There’s an old adage, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” and Jane Goodrich, an award-winning, New York-based photographer, is ready to teach people how to create images of their kids that will speak for themselves. Her new online course, “How to Photograph Your Kids,” teaches people how to take world-class images that will surprise and delight.

And, with the holidays right around the corner, there’s no time like the present to grasp this rare opportunity. This no-nonsense, cheese-free, read-while-they-nap, easy-as-pie course, helps people create show-stopping images and memories to last a lifetime.

“Whether you’re a parent or grandparent, I’m excited to share all of my best-kept secrets in this new course,” Goodrich, founder of Jane Goodrich Photography, says.

“How to Photograph Your Kids” is broken up into small, bite-sized lessons so information can be absorbed quickly.

“One of my favorite parts of the course is the ‘Working with Kids’ segment; it draws on my extensive experience as a professional child photographer and I reveal my tricks and secrets for getting kids to cooperate and work with you,” Goodrich says. “It’s just like magic.”

This online photography course is jam-packed with clear and easy-to-understand lessons that include:

Everything about your camera

How lenses work, and why you may need different ones

The magic triangle of aperture, shutter speed and ISO

How to use manual mode for complete control

Metering and exposure

Taking advantage of natural light

White balance and how it affects your images

The optimal focus mode for different images

Which file types you should use

Composition tips for creating more memorable photos

Tips and tricks to get your kids engaged in photos

The best time and place to take photos

Tricks for better iPhone photos

Basic photo processing tips for a better final image

“How to Photograph Your Kids” combines necessary mechanical and functional information to help people get the best images possible.

“This course is kind of like an all-access, behind-the-scenes tour that shows people how to take photos that they can’t wait to frame,” she says. “It’s really going to step up people’s photography game.”

The “How to Photograph Your Kids” course is $97. For more information: https://howtophotographyourkids.com/

About Jane Goodrich

Jane Goodrich is an award-winning photographer, loving mother and passionate mentor. She’s been interested in photography since she was four and has since grown professionally to become a noted commercial photographer and a renowned newborn and children’s photographer. She was recently selected by “Westchester Family Magazine” as “Best Children and Family Photographer.” Her clients often refer to her as a “baby whisperer” because of her unique ability to rapidly create a safe and relaxing environment for her newborn photoshoot.

For more information: https://janegoodrich.com/

