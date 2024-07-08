DALLAS, Texas, July 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ProNotary™, an intuitive and user-friendly digital signing solution, has announced a new partner program. Designed to enable businesses to notarize documents online, ProNotary is excited to collaborate with new partners and generate new income streams for everyone involved.
Image caption: ProNotary – remote online notarization.
The software provider offers $50 for each sale delivered by partners promoting ProNotary to notaries. You can also join now and receive a limited-time offer: an initial deposit of $50!
The commission-based program is free to join, the entire process is quick and seamless, and its payouts are generous.
A few more details:
- Payout requirements: A $100.00 minimum balance is required
- Payout duration: Payments are processed two months after the end of the month in which the sale occurred (and issued via wire transfer)
- The process involves 1) Registration, 2) Promotion, and 3) Earning Commissions
- Discounts/coupon codes are available on a custom basis
- Sales are tracked through affiliate links and custom coupon codes via a partner portal
If your audience includes notaries, it’s a no-brainer. Take a few minutes to join the ProNotary™ partner program and start promoting it through your unique link. You’ll wish you joined sooner!
Learn more: https://pronotary.com/partners.html
To learn more about remote online notarization (RON): (YouTube Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ca84ltXe-S8&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fpronotary.com%2F&source_ve_path=MTM5MTE3LDEzOTExNywyODY2Ng&feature=emb_logo
###
MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:
(not for print or online)
Sam McGuffie
Chief Executive Officer
samuel.mcguffie@pronotary.com
512-400-3004
News Source: ProNotary