SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ProPair, the fastest way for marketing and sales leaders to implement predictive AI, has released its Q2 2024 Impact Study, showcasing a substantial 46% improvement in sales conversions using Predictive Lead Assignments compared to standard lead assignment methods. This breakthrough underscores the growing importance of data-driven decision-making in sales strategies.



Key Findings:

Leads managed using ProPair’s Predictive AI technology converted at a rate of 2.5%, significantly higher than the 1.7% conversion rate achieved with traditional lead assignment methods.

The study analyzed over 390,000 leads between April 1st, 2024, and June 30th, 2024, from both company-generated and third-party purchased internet sources. The data was standardized across industries and lead types, providing a comprehensive view of the impact.

ProPair’s Predictive AI assignments leverage machine learning to recommend the optimal agent for each new lead, eliminating the guesswork and inefficiencies of traditional round-robin or manager-discretion methods.

A Record-Setting Quarter for Predictive Lead Assignments

This quarter marks the highest recorded impact since the inception of ProPair’s quarterly studies in 2023. Enhancements in the recommendation engine, along with improved customer practices, contributed to this remarkable increase in performance. Sales and marketing leaders who have long suspected that a more deliberate approach to lead assignments could yield better results now have quantifiable evidence supporting this belief.

“Sales leaders love the concept of predictive lead assignments, but don’t yet know it’s a production-ready and validated technology. We’re changing that,” said Ethan Ewing, CEO at ProPair. “Our customers are seeing up to 50% more conversions without any additional systems or complex integrations, making it a simple upgrade that delivers substantial returns.”

Why Predictive Lead Assignments Matter

Traditional lead assignments often rely on outdated methods such as round-robin distribution or subjective manager choices, which can lead to suboptimal results. ProPair’s Predictive Lead Assignment, powered by AI, ensures that each lead is matched with the agent most likely to convert it, resulting in increased efficiency and sales outcomes.

About ProPair

ProPair is the fastest way for marketing and sales leaders to implement predictive AI, transforming how they manage leads and maximize sales performance. ProPair’s applications insert predictive values directly into existing systems, allowing organizations to quickly leverage the huge benefits of predictive models and deliver measurable results.

