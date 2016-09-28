SANFORD, Fla., Sept. 28, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ProValue® Parts, a North American e-Commerce Replacement and Performance Aftermarket Auto Parts Store – www.provalueparts.com – today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company registered trademark status and protection for its name ProValue® Parts.



According to the USPTO, “the ‘®’ symbol indicates that you have federally registered your trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It puts the public on notice that your mark is registered and that you have nationwide rights in it.”

The ProValue® Parts registered trademark is a Class 35: on-line retail store service featuring auto parts.

The trademark includes the following service/product areas including:

Motor vehicle parts and accessories (IC 3714).

Brake parts and accessories (IC 37148).

Exhaust system parts (IC 37145).

Drive train components (IC 37146).

Motor vehicle wheels (IC 37147).

Filters for IC motor vehicles (IC 37146).

ProValue® Parts is based in Sanford, Florida and features hundreds of thousands of OEM Replacement Parts, Performance Parts, and Accessories.

The trademark approval comes to the company as its business has upgraded its visibility across the globe and multiple market places such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Walmart.com, NewEgg, and Sears.com. ProValue® Parts features over 250,000 individual automotive SKUs. The company has experienced dramatic growth over the past 18 months by providing customers, dealers, garages, jobbers, and DIYers hundreds of thousands of available parts at a click of the finger.

“Consequently, as the company manages its record-pace growth, the protection of its brand was critical to its branding and marketing efforts,” stated George Demakos, President. “We are very excited about the early stages of our growth and the increased visibility of ProValue® Parts. A great deal of investment, innovation, commitment, and customer service is culminating into what we hope to be the benchamrk by all online retailers and wholesalers by which they are measured.”

ProValue® Parts is built on the most powerful eCommerce platform available to date, with hundreds of thousands of high-quality auto parts with bonus savings and down-to-earth pricing. They sell OEM Replacement and Performance Aftermarket Parts. ProValue® Parts also guarantees speedy delivery, accuracy, and an excellent customer service experience. The company is working with scores of Grade-A aftermarket Replacement and Performance auto parts, manufacturers, and distributors to create a wide variety of parts for buyers.

The ProValue® Parts market places and website features live inventory and automates routing of items for delivery to the customer from the nearest warehouse in 2 to 3 business days You can also call our customer service center ( 1-855-PVP-PARTS ) for assistance from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST/EDT, Monday – Friday for your automotive part needs.

The ProValue® Parts online market places offers a huge section of new Automotive Replacement and Performance parts, like exhaust pipes, brake discs, shock absorbers, brake disc and pads, ignition plugs, air and oil filters, pistons, air and oil filters, pistons, brake pads, gaskets, body parts, headlights, wiper arms, and other items.

The fully responsive website – http://www.provalueparts.com/ – makes it easy to find the necessary replacement or performance parts for almost any car maker, whether Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, FIAT, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Lotus, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mercury, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Oldsmobile, Plymouth, Pontiac, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Saturn, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo or other well-known automotive brands.

“ProValue® Parts” is a registered trademark of PVP Holdings Inc.

