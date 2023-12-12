CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For seniors, living alone or far from loved ones, the holidays, once joyful, can be a very lonely time. To remind residents of TELACU Gardens and TELACU Manor Senior Apartments how important they are to the community, Bridge Publications, publisher of the nonfiction works of author and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, and City of Commerce Mayor Hugo Argumedo held a holiday banquet for the residents.



Photo Caption: Commerce Mayor Hugo Argumedo and volunteers from Bridge Publications provided a holiday luncheon to local seniors to let them know how much they are appreciated.

The mayor and Bridge volunteers wanted to let the residents know how much they value their many contributions to their families and society. The Church of Scientology provided the luncheon, and residents dined together, renewing old friendships, forging new ones, and celebrating the holiday season together.

Each resident was also presented with a copy of The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living that is one of Mr. Hubbard’s most popular books. Residents were touched by the thoughtfulness of the mayor and Bridge Publications and expressed their appreciation for the delicious dinner and the gift of the book.

The outreach was intended to counter the ageism many of these residents experience. It was inspired by a precept of The Way to Happiness: “Try To Treat Others As You Would Want Them To Treat You.”

“In all times and in most places, Mankind has looked up to and revered certain values. They are called the virtues,” wrote Mr. Hubbard. “They have been attributed to wise men, holy men, saints and gods. They have made the difference between a barbarian and a cultured person, the difference between chaos and a decent society.”

Mayor Argumedo and the Bridge volunteers sought to incorporate this precept into their holiday initiative by treating the residents with the virtues of consideration, compassion, friendliness, respect, dignity, admiration, and love.

In the introduction to The Way to Happiness, Mr. Hubbard wrote:

“You are important to other people. You are listened to. You can influence others.

“The happiness or unhappiness of others you could name is important to you.

“Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives.

“While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be.”

The City of Commerce, known as the Model City, is home to some 13,000 residents. Another 60,000 work or patronize more than 1,800 Commerce businesses. In addition to its commitment to economic development, Commerce provides services and programs to fight blight and preserve and maintain the city’s infrastructure, which is vital to the quality of life for all who live and work in the city.

With headquarters in Commerce, TELACU is a community development corporation committed to service, empowerment, advancement, and the creation of self-sufficiency. Among its many projects is the creation of affordable homes for first-time homeowners and beautiful residential complexes constructed and operated for families and senior citizens.

Bridge Publications, Inc. is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Located at 5600 E. Olympic Boulevard in Commerce, Bridge Publications is the world’s largest all-digital, print-on-demand facility. Under the direction of Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, the publishing house was put in place to fulfill the global demand for Mr. Hubbard’s written and recorded materials.

To learn more about Bridge Publications, Inc., watch Inside Scientology: Bridge Publications on the Scientology Network.

To help in future Bridge Publications community outreach events, contact Lucia Winther at (323) 888-6200 or lwinther@bridgepub.com.

