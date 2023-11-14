EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In “My Philosophy,” one of his most popular essays, author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “I like to help others and count it as my greatest pleasure in life to see a person free himself of the shadows which darken his days.”



Photo Caption: Bridge volunteer places sweets and “The Way to Happiness” in the trick-or-treat bag of a friendly dragon at the East L.A. Sheriff’s Department Halloween celebration.

And what better way to help Los Angeles youngsters and their families experience the joy of the season than by sharing The Way to Happiness at the East L.A. Sheriff’s Department Halloween event at the city’s Belvedere Park. Hundreds of children trick-or-treated at the booths set up by local nonprofits and took part in the costume contest.

The joy of the season and throughout the year depends in no small part on how people treat others and the countless other choices they make each day. Noting a dramatic decline in morality and the consequent spike in broken families, crime and despair, in 1981 Mr. Hubbard authored a common-sense moral code—a guide to better living intended for use by people of all faiths or none. With more than 139 million copies distributed in 118 languages, The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness Record as the world’s most translated non-religious book.

Established in 1981 in Los Angeles, California, Bridge Publications, Inc. is publisher of Mr. Hubbard’s nonfiction works. Bridge Publications staff volunteer with humanitarian and social betterment initiatives supported by the Church of Scientology to join forces with other businesses, nonprofits, law enforcement and civic and community leaders to help create a safe environment where local businesses and families can prosper and experience the innate happiness that is available to everyone.

As Mr. Hubbard wrote in the introduction to The Way to Happiness:

“While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be.

“It is in your power to point the way to a less dangerous and happier life.”

To learn more about The Way to Happiness, visit the website of The Way to Happiness Foundation or watch The Way to Happiness book on film, available in 17 languages on the Scientology Network. And to learn more about Bridge Publications, watch Inside Scientology: Bridge Publications.

These programs are available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and stream at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

To participate in future community outreach activities with Bridge Publications volunteers, contact Lucia Winther, Bridge Publications Public Relations Director, at (323) 888-6200 or lwinther@bridgepub.com.

