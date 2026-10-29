LOVELAND, Colo., Oct. 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Fiber Internet, Loveland’s community-owned fiber-optic utility, announced the launch of its new 20 gigabits per second residential internet service, making Pulse the first provider in Colorado to offer a symmetrical 20 Gig connection to homes. The introduction of the 20 Gig tier marks a significant milestone for the internet provider’s fiber network and reinforces Pulse’s role as a regional technology leader.



Image caption: Image caption: Nokia 25 Gig router planned for use with Pulse Fiber Internet’s new Vector Fiber 20 Gig plan.

The 20 Gig tier, named Vector Fiber, introduces capabilities rarely seen in the residential market. In addition to symmetrical 20 Gig speeds, the service includes a professional SFP handoff and a static IP address, features typically reserved for commercial‑grade connectivity. The result is a high‑performance platform built for residents whose technical requirements exceed what standard home internet services can deliver. Comparatively, the majority of internet providers nationwide do not offer plans in excess of 10 Gigs.

Designed for a niche but growing segment, Vector Fiber targets power users, home‑based businesses, homelab operators, digital creators, and early adopters managing data‑intensive workloads such as large‑scale content production, scientific computing, software development, and enterprise‑level remote operations. At launch, Vector Fiber will be priced at $349 per month.

“Vector Fiber is ideal for residents who push the limits of what a home connection can do,” said Brieana Reed‑Harmel, broadband division manager. “Whether they’re running a business out of their home, managing massive datasets, or developing the next breakthrough technology, 20 Gigs ensures they never hit a ceiling.”

Reed‑Harmel emphasized that while widespread adoption of 20 Gig residential service may grow gradually, the launch serves as an important strategic investment as broadband competition intensifies statewide. She noted that the new tier represents both a technological achievement and a reaffirmation of the purpose behind community‑driven, municipal fiber networks.

“By setting a new statewide benchmark, we’re showing what a municipally-owned network is capable of,” Reed‑Harmel said. “Pulse was created to deliver long-term value, resilience, and future‑proofing to the residents of our communities. Introducing 20 Gigs demonstrates that we are prepared to support the innovations – and innovators – that lie ahead.”

Pulse’s current service areas include Loveland and Timnath, Colorado. For details on Vector Fiber, along with all other Pulse internet, voice and tv plans, please visit https://www.pulsefiber.com/residential/internet/20-gig-northern-colorado-vector-fiber

ABOUT PULSE FIBER INTERNET:

Pulse delivers multi-gigabit internet, whole-home managed WiFi, streaming TV, and voice services to Loveland and Timnath, Colorado, and surrounding areas. Established in 2018 with a mission to make high-speed internet available to every home and business in the areas it serves, Pulse has built the fastest, most reliable fiber network available locally. As a community-owned utility focused on service and technology, Pulse has quickly become an award-winning offering with a Net Promoter Score 17 times higher than the national average. Visit https://pulsefiber.com/ to learn more.

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Image caption: Nokia 25 Gig router planned for use with Pulse Fiber Internet’s new Vector Fiber 20 Gig plan.

News Source: Pulse Fiber Internet