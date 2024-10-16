TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As Hurricane Helene & Milton wreaked havoc across Florida’s Gulf Coast, employees at Pure Polymer Solutions (PPS) took extraordinary action. Nick Strazzulla, a lead water treatment specialist at PPS, requested special permission from the company’s founder, Bob Davis, to use a company boat to deliver emergency supplies and assist in rescue operations in some of the hardest-hit areas, including St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Barrier Island, and Boca Ciega.



Image caption: Nick Strazzulla delivering emergency supplies by boat in Tampa Bay.

With permission granted and the company supplying fuel, Nick and team spent their time tirelessly volunteering to help neighbors and Pinellas community members in need. Accompanied by two medically trained volunteers – EMT and Marine Haley Crippen, and Army Veteran Trisha Perez – Nick ran multiple rescue missions, providing much-needed aid to residents trapped by floodwaters.

Among the many people Nick and his team assisted was Joe Mestas, who was in urgent need of heart medication before an upcoming surgery. Joe had left Barrier Island to check on his sister’s dog, Taffy, and found himself unable to return home due to impassable roads. Nick’s quick action ensured that Joe received his medication, allowing him to proceed with his surgery.

In addition to delivering essential supplies like food, water, and fuel, Nick and his team performed wellness checks on dozens of stranded residents. They responded to distress signals from an online resource called “Need Rescue Pinellas,” which listed individuals who were trapped, some on their roofs. On one of the missions, Nick and team transported a stranded individual to the hospital.

“When I heard about the storm’s impact, I knew I had to do something,” said Nick. “It wasn’t a part of my job description, but these were my neighbors, my community, and they needed help.”

Nick’s dedication didn’t go unnoticed, though he has remained humble about his efforts. “Nick came to me with the idea; it wasn’t something we asked of him. He wanted to help, and we were more than happy to support him,” said Bob Davis, founder of Pure Polymer Solutions. “But if you ask Nick, he’ll say he didn’t do anything special.”

PPS CEO Mitchell Stocki commended Nick and the team, stating, “It’s actions like these that make our Greater Tampa Bay community great. We’re proud of Nick and the selflessness he displayed, even though he seeks no recognition.”

Nick’s selfless efforts, alongside Haley Crippen and Trisha Perez, are a testament to the spirit of the Tampa Bay community and the company values of Pure Polymer Solutions. The team worked around the clock, saving lives, delivering supplies, and offering hope to those in desperate need.

Pure Polymer Solutions is honored to have employees like Nick who embody the company’s commitment to community, integrity, and service.

