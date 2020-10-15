OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure Protein, LLC (Pure Protein) an HLA company that has developed comprehensive analytical capabilities in the field of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) immunology and an approach to produce soluble forms of the HLA molecule (sHLA), announced today that it will be an exhibitor at the ASHI VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING, October 19 – 21, 2020, where the Company will be previewing its soon to launch website https://www.hlaprotein.com/.

This new website will offer academic and commercial researchers access to individual HLA reagents to detect, profile, and monitor allele-specific immune responses, as well as HLA peptide epitope binding services to aide in improving the design of vaccination and therapeutic targeting strategies.

Rico Buchli, Ph.D., Pure Protein’s Director of Research commented, “For over 20 years, Pure Protein has provided technology and expertise to advance novel therapies and diagnostic tools for applications in transplantation, oncology, autoimmunity, and infectious disease.”

He added, “We are excited to exhibit at ASHI 2020 and share the news about hlaprotein.com where we will soon be offering researchers 126 Class I and 154 Class II proteins in both unmodified and biotinylated forms, as well as access to Pure Protein’s peptide validation, screening and mapping services.”

About Pure Protein, LLC

Pure Protein, L.L.C. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies related to the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) system, formed and exclusively licensed from the University of Oklahoma in 1999. Pure Protein, in conjunction with its affiliates and subsidiaries, aims to bring novel therapies and diagnostic tools to patients across a wide range of application areas spanning from therapeutic development in the fields of oncology, autoimmunity, and infectious disease, to antibody mediated rejection in transplantation. Visit: https://www.hlaprotein.com/.

Pure Protein is funded and managed by Emergent Technologies, Inc. an innovation solutions and technology commercialization leader headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit: https://www.emergenttechnologies.com/.

Link to event information: https://www.ashi-hla.org/page/Meetings_Annual

