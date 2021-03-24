AUSTIN, Texas and LOOS, France, March 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC (PTS), a collaboration driven biotechnology company focused on the development of human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-based diagnostics and therapeutics within the field of transplantation, is proud to announce that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Innobiochips (IBC), a developer of innovative immunoassays and the SirYus™ diagnostic platform technology, to develop personalized HLA diagnostics that will detect and quantify donor specific antibodies (DSA’s) in post-transplant settings and provide the basis for post-transplant monitoring and early detections of transplant rejection.

The research is being led by Innobiochips co-founders Drs. Vianney Souplet and Christophe Olivier, and Dr. Rico Buchli, VP of Products and Services at PTS. The collaboration aims to develop and validate new individualized, allele specific HLA-antibody diagnostics. The initial goals of the collaboration are to quickly develop the first commercial prototype and gather the data needed to validate the platform with leading community experts. The companies are optimistic that they will be able to rapidly provide a new portfolio of allele specific diagnostics to HLA lab directors, transplant clinicians and transplant patients that do not currently exist. These new diagnostics would enable personalized, easy to use, and quantifiable sequential monitoring of patient specific DSA levels, the result of which would provide a new pro-active window for clinicians to implement earlier graft saving interventions for transplant recipients.

“Between our two companies, we feel that we already have the ingredients needed to provide a new set of tools to those who care for transplant patients,” Dr. Buchli stated. “Our proteins solve a number of important challenges on the serological side while the Innobiochips SirYus platform provides a very easy to use and elegant way to manufacture discrete, allele specific tests with the necessary controls, it really is a powerful combination.”

“Over the past years, our companies have been exploring ways to combine our complementary technologies to create breakthrough diagnostics in the transplant market. PTS has the in-depth knowledge in HLA proteins and IBC has demonstrated that its technology is incredibly flexible and can enable as many as 144 serological assays at the same time in a single well, providing the transplantation departments an outstanding and new solution for HLA detection,” Dr Souplet stated.

About Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC

Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC was founded in 1999 in order to leverage the leading research in HLA protein of parent company, Pure Protein, LLC, into solutions to address a growing list of needs in organ transplantation.

Learn more: https://www.puretransplant.com/

About Pure Protein, LLC

Pure Protein, LLC is a biotechnology company funded and managed by Emergent Technologies, Inc. that is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies related to the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) system, formed and exclusively licensed from the University of Oklahoma. Pure Protein, in conjunction with its affiliates and subsidiaries, aims to bring novel therapies and diagnostic tools to patients across a wide range of application areas spanning from therapeutic development in the fields of oncology, autoimmunity, and infectious disease, to antibody mediated rejection in transplantation.

Through its new ecommerce website, www.hlaprotein.com, Pure Protein now offers academic and commercial researchers the ability to purchase individual HLA reagents to detect, profile, and monitor allele-specific immune responses, as well as HLA peptide epitope binding services to aide in improving the design of vaccination and therapeutic targeting strategies.

About Innobiochips

Innobiochips is a diagnostic company committed to provide innovative multiplex immunoassays and aims to position its technology, SirYus™, as a new standard for In Vitro Diagnostics. As of today, Innobiochips has developed and produces products dedicated to transplantation and immunodeficiency and is partnering with several major players to incorporate the SirYus technology into larger IVD applications.

News Source: Pure Transplant Solutions LLC