FREEHOLD, N.J., July 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Raceway Jeep is celebrating its recent opening in Freehold by giving one lucky person the keys to a brand-new 2026 Jeep Wrangler. As the newest Chrysler and Jeep dealership serving Monmouth and Ocean counties, Raceway Jeep is inviting the community to enter its Wrangler Giveaway now through Aug. 21, 2026. There is no purchase necessary to enter, and entries can be submitted online at RacewayJeep.com/WranglerGiveaway.



Image caption: Raceway Jeep logo.

The giveaway is part of the dealership’s grand opening celebration and a way to thank the community for the warm welcome Raceway Jeep has received since opening its doors.Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the dealership’s new showroom, browse the latest Jeep lineup, enjoy refreshments, and take advantage of grand opening offers.

“Opening Raceway Jeep has been an exciting milestone for our team, and we wanted to celebrate by giving back to the community that has welcomed us,” said Jake Lebowitz, Dealer Principal of Raceway Jeep. “The Jeep Wrangler represents adventure, freedom and capability, and we’re excited to hand the keys to one lucky winner this Labor Day weekend.”

The excitement will culminate on Saturday, Sept. 5, when Raceway Jeep hosts a Labor Day weekend celebration at the dealership. During the event, one winner will be randomly selected and presented with the new Wrangler in front of customers, employees, and members of the community.

Since opening earlier this summer, Raceway Jeep has introduced local drivers to a new destination for Jeep and Chrysler sales, service, and financing. The dealership features a full lineup of new Jeep and Chrysler models, a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, certified Mopar service, and a team focused on making the buying and ownership experience straightforward and enjoyable.

Community members are encouraged to enter before the Aug. 21 deadline and join Raceway Jeep on Sept. 5 for the winner announcement and grand opening celebration.

For official rules and to enter, visit https://www.RacewayJeep.com/WranglerGiveaway.

About Raceway Jeep

Raceway Jeep is a new Chrysler and Jeep dealership located at 4041 U.S. Route 9 North in Freehold, New Jersey. Serving drivers throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties and beyond, Raceway Jeep offers new Chrysler and Jeep vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, expert service, genuine Mopar parts, and flexible financing options backed by a customer-first approach.

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News Source: Raceway Jeep of Freehold