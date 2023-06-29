SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rachel Slawson, the trailblazing contestant who shattered boundaries as the first openly LGBTQ+ participant at Miss USA, has achieved another historic milestone by being crowned Miss Grand New York. Her remarkable journey serves as a powerful inspiration, redefining beauty pageants and championing inclusivity.



Photo Caption: Miss Grand New York Rachel Slawson.

“Breaking barriers isn’t just about making history, it’s about reshaping the future,” affirms Slawson. “As the first openly LGBTQ+ Miss USA contestant, and now the first queer person to compete in Miss Grand USA, representation means everything to me. It’s a powerful reminder that our differences are our strengths, and that the world is ready to celebrate diversity in all its forms. I stand here, not just for myself, but for every young girl who dares to dream big, irrespective of who they love. Together, we’re dismantling stereotypes, paving the way for a more inclusive world, and proving that love knows no boundaries. This is our moment, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it.”

The Miss Grand United States pageant, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, will take place in Chicago, Illinois, at the Copernicus Center on Thursday, August 17. Miss Grand International (MGI), the organization behind the pageant, has gained tremendous popularity over the years, becoming the most talked-about and socially engaged beauty pageant worldwide.

Rachel Slawson’s journey is one of unwavering determination and resilience. Beyond her groundbreaking achievement at Miss USA, she has overcome significant personal challenges, including autoimmune thyroid struggles, endometriosis battles, and the aftermath of a shattered engagement. Undeterred by life’s obstacles, Slawson founded the I AM WHY Project, an initiative aimed at supporting individuals struggling with confidence, sexuality, and chronic mental wellness challenges. Her extraordinary story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and an inspiration for those seeking healing and personal growth.

Through the I AM WHY Project, Slawson offers a comprehensive program that combines a two-month group coaching experience with a transformative four-day retreat. This initiative empowers individuals to nurture their mental health, awaken their self-healing power, and reclaim inspired living. Drawing from her own experiences, Slawson understands the depths of emotional turmoil and the strength it takes to rise above it. Her unique coaching approach and retreat provide a safe and supportive environment for participants to embark on their own journeys of healing.

“Amidst the storm of Hashimoto’s, endometriosis, and a broken engagement, Rachel Slawson defied the odds, embodying the true essence of perseverance,” states a close source. Slawson’s ability to conquer each hurdle she faced serves as a living testament to the indomitable human spirit. Her triumphant journey resonates with individuals battling similar health issues and heartbreak, reminding them that even in the darkest moments, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Slawson’s unwavering faith in God has been the driving force behind her resilience. “I made my name as an LGBTQ+ icon, but to be clear, my sexuality isn’t what got me through the last few months. It was my faith in God. The only title that matters at this stage in my life is Jesus,” she asserts. Her remarkable story showcases the power of faith and serves as a powerful inspiration to others navigating their own paths.

Having triumphed over autoimmune thyroid issues, endometriosis struggles, and the emotional hardships that accompanied them, Rachel Slawson is returning to the spotlight at Miami Swim Week. Her presence at this prestigious event is a testament to her unwavering resolve and determination, inspiring others to find their own path to the other side.

“From the depths of despair to a beacon of hope, Rachel Slawson’s story serves as a powerful reminder that even in the most trying times, there is a way to reclaim happiness and fulfillment,” says an admirer. Her journey from adversity to empowerment showcases her resilience and the strength that lies within her.

Rachel Slawson’s impact reaches far beyond her groundbreaking participation at Miss USA. She has become an influential LGBTQ+ icon, breaking barriers and inspiring others with her unwavering resolve and determination. Through her work with Feelings Are Human, Slawson continues to uplift individuals, helping them rediscover their inner strength and embrace a journey of self-healing and personal growth.

About Rachel Slawson:

Rachel Slawson made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ contestant at Miss USA. She is a resilient advocate, overcoming autoimmune thyroid struggles, endometriosis battles, and the aftermath of a shattered engagement. Slawson’s inspiring journey and her creation of Feelings Are Human, an initiative that supports individuals struggling with confidence, sexuality, and chronic mental wellness challenges, have solidified her status as an influential figure in the pageant industry and beyond.

LEARN MORE: https://www.rachelslawson.com/

Follow on Social:

https://www.instagram.com/saltyrachel/

https://www.tiktok.com/@saltyrachel?_t=8dZit2BNSgM&_r=1

About Miss Grand USA:

Miss Grand USA is a prestigious beauty pageant that forms part of the internationally acclaimed Miss Grand International (MGI) beauty pageant. With its focus on promoting beauty, pageant platforms, and unique identities, Miss Grand USA showcases the talents and aspirations of remarkable women from across the United States. As a part of the MGI family, Miss Grand USA contributes to the grand experiences and global appeal of the renowned beauty pageant. Learn more: https://www.missgrandus.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0629-s2p-Rachel-Slawson-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Miss Grand New York Rachel Slawson

News Source: Rachel Slawson