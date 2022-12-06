NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Roofing Contractor,” the roofing industry’s leading national magazine, recently announced its pick for Commercial Roofing Contractor of the Year – Rackley Roofing. The award was announced at the magazine’s 18th annual “Best of Success” conference which took place December 4-6 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Phoenix, AZ.



Image Caption: Rackley Roofing.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized as the Commercial Roofing Contractor of the Year,” Curtis Sutton, president and CEO, Rackley Roofing, says. “It’s clear that our unmatched customer service, safety, and documentation have paid off in more ways than one.”

Rackley Roofing practices their core values (humble, hungry, smart, innovative, customer-focused and accountable) daily. Their employee recruitment campaign demonstrates how inclusive they are by empowering people from all walks of life to excel within the company.

“Roofing Contractor” recognized that Rackley Roofing invests in the latest training and doesn’t skimp on developing the best people. They saw their passion for community and for pushing boundaries.

“True stars rise to the top not by chance but through purpose and passion,” said Jill Bloom, Group Publisher of “Roofing Contractor” Magazine. “Rackley’s purpose and passion shine bright through the way they care about their people. There’s so much more I could say about them! We are honored to have them as our Commercial Roofing Contractor of the Year!”

Though all of Rackley Roofing’s core values are seen in their day-to-day operations, their core value of “innovate” is a focus for Rackley Roofing as they leverage technology throughout the roofing process. In 2019, they were the recipient of the Roofing Technology Think Tank – RT3 Innovator of the Year award, which honors contractors for technical innovation and product development.

“The Rackley team lives their core values, making marketing their company a true delight. Nothing is fake or exaggerated; they truly are the best of the best,” Anna Anderson, CEO of Art Unlimited, a marketing agency, that provides services to Rackley, says.

Sutton’s approach to marketing is out-of-the-box, but stays on track – literally. He created a NASCAR team which stems from his love of racing and desire to be the best of the best where he decided to bring these two worlds together. The NASCAR team, Rackley WAR, is bringing the world of roofing to millions of users and daily expands the Rackley Roofing brand saturation.

“When you invest in a brand, you’ll see results,” Sutton says.

Transforming the industry is what Rackley Roofing does and will continue to do. Every day they’re looking for new ways to revolutionize the roofing industry, and they do just that one roof at a time.

About Rackley Roofing:

Established in 1974, Rackley Roofing is the leading industrial and commercial roofing contractor in Tennessee. As a full-service roofing company, its dedicated, in-house crews each focus on one specialty. They only hire highly skilled, full-time roofing experts. Their mission is to transform the roofing industry through unmatched customer service, documentation and safety.

MORE INFORMATION:

https://www.rackleyroofing.com/

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RackleyRoofing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RackleyRoofing/

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1206-s2p-rackley-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Rackley Roofing